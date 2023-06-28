Does Cid Die in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Cid has been a recurring character in the Final Fantasy series (in one form or another), and unsurprisingly, he also makes an appearance in Final Fantasy 16. However, since the game aims to tell a darker story full of death, some players may wonder if the iconic character will also experience a sad end. If you’re curious about the answer, we can tell you more about it but be aware that we will enter spoiler territory!

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16!*

Final Fantasy 16 Cid’s Death

Unfortunately, Cid ends up dying halfway through the story. He receives a mortal wound from the Eikon Typhon after shattering the Mothercrystal core at Drake’s Head. When Ultima attempts to claim Clive, the man fights back by stabbing the alien creature, aggravating his injury further.

Knowing that he won’t survive, Cid lights up the last cigarette on him and talks about his life. He commends Clive for his positive outlook on life and encourages him to keep fighting for Bearers and stop the spread of the Blight.

Instead of letting Ramuh’s power move on to another newborn child, Cid grants his Eikon to Clive despite the young man’s protest. His final wish is for Clive to break the Mothercrystals’ chains on humanity and allow them to stand on their own feet. When he finally dies, his cigarette drops to the ground, leaving Clive, Jill, and Torgal to mourn their leader.

Final Fantasy 16 certainly does not hold back with its darker portrayal of the fantasy world. Although most players will definitely be sad due to Cid’s death, the man still manages to leave a strong legacy in Valisthea. Clive has turned the name Cid into a title that people can take if they decide to fight for the betterment of Bearers and the world.

