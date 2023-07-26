Should You Kill Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2? Choice Explained

Over the course of your journey in Remnant 2, you’ll have to make many difficult choices… such as which boss to side with and which to kill. If you’re wondering whether you should kill Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Side With Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2?

Your choice between Faelin and Faerin in Remnant 2 will largely depend on what kind of character build you’re going for. Siding with either one gives you very different types of rewards, so we’ll go over them down below. Basically, if you favor ranged builds, kill Faelin. If you prefer melee builds, kill Faerin.

Kill Faelin

If you choose to kill Faelin, you’ll be rewarded with the Deceit long gun and the Faerin’s Sigil ring. Deceit comes with the following trait:

Ouroboros: Conjures 3 sword fragments that encircle the wielder for 30s. Performing a Melee Attack lets loose a Fragment which taints the blood of targets, causing all attacks from Deceit to register as Weakspot hits for a short period of time.

Faerin’s Sigil comes with the following effect: Critical and Weakspot hits generate 10% additional Mod Power.

Kill Faerin

On the other hand, if you kill Faerin, you’ll get the Godsplitter melee weapon and the Faelin’s Sigil ring. The Godsplitter comes with the following effect:

Fracture: Charge Attacks taint the blood of targets, causing all attacks from Godsplitter to register as Weakspot hits for 2s.

Faelin’s Sigil comes with the following effect: Melee damage generates 10% additional Mod Power.

As you can see, both sets of rewards provide you with similar benefits, and it really just comes down to whether you’d prefer a melee or ranged build. It’s important to note that you don’t get Deceit or Godsplitter immediately after killing one or the other; killing Faelin gives you the Imposter’s Heart which lets you craft Deceit, while killing Faerin gives you the Melded Hilt, which lets you craft Godsplitter.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should side with Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.