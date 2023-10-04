Should You Buy Dave the Diver on PC or Nintendo Switch? Explained

Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver has captured the hearts of so many since its release on PC, given its perfect storm of mechanics, art style, and lovable protagonist. It’s been a blast diving into the Blue Hole, fighting off vicious sea creatures, and keeping Bancho’s restaurant in business. Well, for PC players, anyway, so where does that leave Switch owners? If given the choice, should you buy Dave the Diver on PC or the Nintendo Switch?

Getting Dave the Diver on PC vs. Switch

To best answer that question, it simply comes down to what kind of hardware you have access to. It ultimately comes down to instant gratification versus convenience.

Image Source: MintRocket via Twinfinite

First, you need to determine if your PC can actually run Dave the Diver. While the minimum requirements are rather low, you still need at least a dual core Intel i3 and NVIDIA Geforce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 3850. If you aren’t sure, Can You Run It? is a great site to use!

In the event that your PC isn’t enough to handle Dave the Diver, and you have a Nintendo Switch, then that’s one point to Nintendo. And honestly, Dave the Diver is the perfect title for both a cozy afternoon and when you’re on-the-go. However, you’ll have to wait for the game to release on the Switch on Oct. 26, 2023.

Image Source: MintRocket via Twinfinite

There is one alternative to consider if you don’t have a Nintendo Switch. Are you a proud owner of the Steam Deck? If so, you’re in luck because Dave the Diver has been verified on the Steam Deck, too, meaning you don’t even have to wait for the Switch version!

So, if you have the choice to buy Dave the Diver on PC or the Nintendo Switch, we recommend the handheld option—Steam Deck or otherwise.