How to Unlock and Craft Cobra Alloy in Sand Land

Cobra Alloy will be one of the biggest hurdles for you to overcome as you upgrade your vehicles and parts in Sand Land. It has many uses in both vehicle parts and levels. You can’t upgrade your Vehicle to level 13 without Cobra Alloy, and it can make the game feel stuck. So, let’s go over the fastest way to unlock and get Cobra Alloy in Sand Land.

How to Unlock Cobra Alloy

The Cobra Alloy is a relatively elusive material that’s hard to come by in the initial areas. While some high-level chests may reward you with Cobra Alloy, you’re going to need a lot of it so it’s best to unlock it at the Blacksmith.

There are two ways for you to unlock Blacksmiths who can create Cobra Alloy for you.

Merrick Junker Market

The first method is to make your way to the Merrick Junker Market on the northeast side of the map. However, getting up there requires your Jump Bot to have the boost jump upgrade. You only get this upgrade after clearing the first half of the story. Once you have this upgrade, you’re going to want to jump up to the Chapa Region from near the Napps Checkpoint.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Cross the Napps bridge and go straight till you see a small path on the left side of the main road.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Climb up on the Pillar or directly boost jump on top of the rocks with your Jump Bot. Once you’ve made it up there, you can drive all the way straight to the Junker Market under the Merrick Battleship.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The Blacksmith is right in front of the entrance. You can craft Cobra Alloy here as long as you have some Cave Cobra Scales and Standard Steel. You can get plenty of these as long as you clear Ruins for Cobra Scales and unlock the Trading Outpost to get lots of Lead for Standard Steel.

Image: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Complete the AWOL Tinkerer Quest

The second method unlocks the Cobra Alloy at the Spino Tinkerer. If you’ve kept up with the Spino side quests, you’ll get the AWOL Tinkerer quest when one of the siblings decides to go to the Merrick Junker Market.

So technically, both methods require you to go to the Merrick Junker Market regardless. However, Spino’s Tinkerer will be in danger as they will be attacked by a Panther Lord near the Merrick Junker Market. You will have to defeat the Panther Lord and this will unlock the next tier of upgrades and craftables at the Spino Blacksmith’s shop.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Cobra Alloy in Sand Land. This also unlocks a ton of other new upgrades for you, so be sure to unlock all Shops in Spino for maximum benefit.

