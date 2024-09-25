Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Saisei Trello Link - a character using a lantern to light their surroundings
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Saisei Trello Link (2024-09-25)

Find all the information.
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 10:05 am

If you’re a fan of Tales from the Valley, then this unique Roblox fighting game might be up your alley. But if you want to know all the right information about it, you’ll want the Saisei Trello link. By accessing the board, you will find a treasure trove of information.

Recommended Videos

Click here to access the Saisei Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on September 25, 2024.

The board is currently set to public, which means you can access it freely without any problems. In case you have a Trello account, you can add the board to your dashboard for quick access. If not, bookmarking it and checking back often works just as well.

Columns in the Saisei trello board
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is On the Saisei Trello?

The board is rich with information, starting from a description of the mechanics of the game and then continuing with details on the enemies, such as the Elden Drifter and the False Child. Each card contains information on where the enemy spawns, its weak points, and some useful tips in order to defeat it.

There are also columns describing items that you can find in the game, such as the Elden Blood, plus descriptions of the many weapons. If you’ve been confused by the Crescent Sword or the Anchor, now you can find out everything you need about them. There are also columns filled with all the abilities you can unlock and the locations you can explore.

But where the Trello board will be especially useful is in describing each NPC for each location, such as everyone you can find in the Wasteland, the Abyss, and Purgatory. Finally, you can also find details on the cosmetics, if you are looking to unlock a new look for your character.

That’s all we have for you on the Saisei Trello board. For more information on other Roblox experiences, check out our guides on Ijul Piece 2 Trello and Anime Vanguards Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter