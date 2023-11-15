All Prismatic Shard Locations in Risk of Rain Returns

As a remaster of the 2013 classic, Risk of Rain Returns brings a host of new additions and upgrades to the roguelike adventure that will delight both returning players and newcomers alike.

While surviving Petrichor V is its own reward, the game also possesses some secrets that will give players extra incentive to hunt them down. One such example is the existence of Prismatic Skins, which adds another variant for the 15 Survivors in the game for players to use. For players hoping to complete the full collection, here’s how to get and use Prismatic Shards in Risk of Rain Returns.

What are Prismatic Skins in Risk of Rain Returns?

Essentially, these allow you to play as a particular Survivor, albeit with a special visual look. While it brings no gameplay benefits, it can be a badge of honor just having the skin activated, especially when playing co-op both online and locally.

The most important thing to note is that before you embark on the journey to hunt down the Prismatic Shards for specific characters, is that the Survivor has to be unlocked already. Otherwise, the Prismatic Shard will not be able to be obtained.

Getting All Prismatic Shards & Skins in Risk of Rain Returns

Bandit – Tutorial Stage

To get back to the tutorial, head into Settings, Controls, and then choose the option to Replay Tutorial. Once in, head all the way to the left, climb down, and then head to the right to find the Prismatic Shard.

Commando – Desolate Forest Variant 3

Navigate your way to the far left edge of the map, and check the floor to find a blueish root. From there, climb all the way down, and eventually, there will be a small area where the Prismatic Shard can be found.

Artificer – Dried Lake Variant 3

On this map, find your way to the top left area of the area where the fishing skeleton is. Now, go to the left and climb down, then hug the wall to fall off the platform and then move to the right to land in the bottom area. Now, head right and whenever you are blocked by the wall, climb down or up and keep moving through the ground. At the end of the non-visible path will be the shard.

Loader – Sky Meadow Variant 2

Head to the location where the Artifact of Spite is near the left side of the map. Destroy the block in the large flat area and drop down to reach some platforms below. Jump across them to reach the area where the artifact is supposed to be and locate a grey gate towards the left. Make sure you have the highest mobility possible, looping if needed, in order to make it up there to the shard.

Drifter – Ancient Valley Variant 2

In this variant, the bridge will be intact so players can make their way across. Between the two cliff faces is where you’ll need to be, so get some good mobility before jumping out towards the middle platforms in the area. Get to the snowman and the Prismatic Shard will be yours.

Acrid – Boar Beach, Ancient Valley Variant 2

From the previous location, head all the way to the top left where there will be some bushes. Hold up and it will transition you to Boar Beach. Upon arriving in the new area, go left and climb down the root. Prepare yourself to jump across some underground platforms to the right to find the shard.

Huntress – Magma Barracks Variant 2

Near the bottom right corner of the map will be a Lemurian statue, where the log entry can be found. From here, keep running to the right and it will lead you to another small alcove with a statue. Jump up and find the shard.

Acrid – Final Stage

You will need a keycard in order to open up the area where the Cabin can be found. Now, exit to the right and jump up the small pathway on the top of the structure, where a log entry is. Move past that and to the left will be this Prismatic Shard.

Mercenary – Final Stage

From the previous location, go right now and drop down the cliff while moving towards the left to reach an area where there are some dancing golems. Keep going left, gaining elevation when needed, and jump towards the platforms below to find this shard.

That's everything to know about how to get and use Prismatic Shards in Risk of Rain Returns.