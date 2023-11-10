Is There Crossplay in Risk of Rain Returns? Answered

With the recent release of Risk of Rain Returns, avid fans of the series and even newcomers are anxiously diving into the latest and uniquely re-designed installment on both PC and Nintendo Switch. With either of those options, it of course begs the question as to whether the game has crossplay capabilities for friends to link up and conquer hordes of Lemurians together. If you’re among those wondering, whether there’s cross-play in Risk of Rain Returns, here’s what you need to know.

Does Risk of Rain Returns Have Crossplay?

Unfortunately, there is no cross-play compatibility feature whatsoever in Risk of Rain Returns, so those playing the game on PC will only be able to play with fellow PC friends, while those on the Switch can only team up with other Switch players. Subsequently, there is also no cross-play progression available, which means you can’t play and progress a universal save that would be shareable between the Switch and PC versions.

However, there is the option of Local Co-Op, which will allow you and any friends under the same roof to play together locally, as long as you have enough controllers to go around. Simply click on ‘Local Co-Op’ in the Main Menu, which will take you to your setup for up to 4 players.

For example, for those on the Switch, have one player host the lobby and make sure ‘Local Communication’ is selected for wireless play. Those who want to join can hit ‘Join Lobby’ when prompted. Once everyone has joined the host can hit ‘Confirm’ to get things going.

That concludes our guide to whether Risk of Rain Returns has Crossplay. Let us know what you think of the game so far, especially while playing with friends and if you wish the game had a cross-play feature.

