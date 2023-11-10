The newly released Risk of Rain Returns game features an impressive lineup of awesomely-designed characters called Survivors that each have their own unique abilities and perks to try out on each of your playthroughs. While you start out with two survivors from the roster, the rest have to be unlocked via different challenges. If you’re wondering how to get the whole cast, here is our handy guide for how to unlock all characters in Risk of Rain Returns.

Every Survivor in Risk of Rain Returns & How to Unlock Them

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

Of a roster of 15 survivors altogether, the game immediately starts you off with two of them: Commando and Huntress. Both are robust, classic Risk of Rain choices that are good to start off with, whether you’re new to the series or not. Others are locked behind unique, hidden challenges that must be completed for them to become playable.

Here is the entire list of survivors, as well as how to unlock each of them.

Survivor Name How to Unlock Commando Immediately available at start of the game Huntress Immediately available at start of the game Acrid Find Acrid’s prison container in the “Sunken Tombs” level and defeat him Artificer Visit 10 unique levels Bandit Beat the third stage CHEF Have the Bustling Fungus, Meat Nugget, Sprouting Egg, Foreign Fruit, and Bitter Root items equipped at the same time. Drifter Recycle 6 drones in one playthrough Enforcer Defeat Magma Worm, Colossus, and Wandering Vagrant bosses Engineer Purchase 40 drones in total HAN-D Find HAN-D in the final level in the Cargo 2 area Loader Obtain 30 unique items in a single playthrough Mercenary Beat the entire game 5 times Miner Defeat the Direseeker mini-boss in the Magma Barracks Pilot Collect 15 Monster Logs Sniper Beat the game once

Be sure to take advantage of the Providence Trials as well to unlock additional special abilities for some of these characters.

That concludes our guide on how to unlock all characters in Risk of Rain Returns. We hope you found this helpful and let us know which of the survivors you like most so far, or overall.

