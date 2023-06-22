Image Source: Roblox

Clearly inspired by the Kamen Rider franchise, the Japanese series that pre-dates and went on to influence a little show called the Power Rangers, Lee Pungg’s latest title is overflowing with guns, blades, and action. While the bulk of the game is PvE, there are some elements of PvP in there, too. For those looking to dominate your opponents, you may be wondering what all the working Rider World codes are at the moment. Let’s get straight into it, shall we?

All Valid Rider World Codes

These are all the active codes you can use to redeem free in-game items or boosts:

V6 – Contract Card

– Contract Card KNTR – Mirror’s Card

– Mirror’s Card Alfa – Dimension Fragment

– Dimension Fragment SheepTrainer – Mirror’s Card

– Mirror’s Card Odin – 300 Yen

– 300 Yen Release – Dimension Fragment

– Dimension Fragment Henshin – 300 Yen

– 300 Yen 2klikes – Dimension Fragment

– Dimension Fragment 600k – Dimension Fragment

– Dimension Fragment Huyotaku – Mirror’s Card

– Mirror’s Card Egg – Smart’s Gearbox

– Smart’s Gearbox Miraikuroi – Mirror’s Card

All Expired Codes

Right now, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in Rider World is quite easy. If you’re unsure, go ahead and follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch Rider World on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the top left.

Then, tap on the Redeem Code button on the right (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box provided, type in or copy and paste a code from the list above.

Finally, hit the ‘Redeem’ button on the right side to add the items to your account. You’re welcome, folks!

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on all the working Rider World codes. For more, here are the latest Tangled-Web Chronicles and Teapot Tower Defenders codes

