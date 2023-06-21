Image Source: Roblox

Move over Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2, there’s a new Web-Slinger in town and it’s over on… Roblox?! Yes, everyone’s favorite neighbourhood Web-Head has made the jump to the popular free-to-play platform. Swing across the city skyline and beat up villains in this new action title from developer, Tangled-Web. For those who’ve arrived here, however, you’re likely on the prowl for the latest Tangled-Web Chronicles codes. Well then, let’s dive straight into it!

All Working Codes in Tangled-Web Chronicles

These are all the active, valid codes you can redeem for free in-game items or boosts right now:

UPDATE1 – Free $300 Cash Reward

– Free $300 Cash Reward 1KPLAYERS – Free $300 Cash Reward

– Free $300 Cash Reward DIMENSIONS – Free #300 Cash Reward

– Free #300 Cash Reward 1500LIKES – Free #300 Cash Reward

– Free #300 Cash Reward HYPE – Free $300 Cash Reward

– Free $300 Cash Reward 450KVISITS – Free $300 Cash Reward

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Similar to many other Roblox experiences, redeeming codes is as easy as pie. If you’re having trouble, however, simply follow the steps below:

First, launch Tangled-Web Chronicles on Roblox.

Then, in the top left side of your screen, tap on the ‘Menu’ button.

Next, toggle across to the ‘Settings’ option.

Down in the bottom right corner, you’ll see a text box to input codes. Here, either type in or copy and paste a code. Do note that the code redemption system in this game is case-sensitive.

Lastly, hit the light blue ‘REDEEM’ button and the items or boosts will be deposited into your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the latest Tangled-Web Chronicles codes. For more, here are the newest codes for Bronze Odyssey and Barnstars. Otherwise, why not check out our further coverage down below before you skedaddle.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts