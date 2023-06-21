Tangled-Web Chronicles Codes
With great power comes great codes!
Move over Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2, there’s a new Web-Slinger in town and it’s over on… Roblox?! Yes, everyone’s favorite neighbourhood Web-Head has made the jump to the popular free-to-play platform. Swing across the city skyline and beat up villains in this new action title from developer, Tangled-Web. For those who’ve arrived here, however, you’re likely on the prowl for the latest Tangled-Web Chronicles codes. Well then, let’s dive straight into it!
All Working Codes in Tangled-Web Chronicles
These are all the active, valid codes you can redeem for free in-game items or boosts right now:
- UPDATE1 – Free $300 Cash Reward
- 1KPLAYERS – Free $300 Cash Reward
- DIMENSIONS – Free #300 Cash Reward
- 1500LIKES – Free #300 Cash Reward
- HYPE – Free $300 Cash Reward
- 450KVISITS – Free $300 Cash Reward
All Expired Codes
At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive, invalid codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Similar to many other Roblox experiences, redeeming codes is as easy as pie. If you’re having trouble, however, simply follow the steps below:
- First, launch Tangled-Web Chronicles on Roblox.
- Then, in the top left side of your screen, tap on the ‘Menu’ button.
- Next, toggle across to the ‘Settings’ option.
- Down in the bottom right corner, you’ll see a text box to input codes. Here, either type in or copy and paste a code. Do note that the code redemption system in this game is case-sensitive.
- Lastly, hit the light blue ‘REDEEM’ button and the items or boosts will be deposited into your account. Have fun!
And with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the latest Tangled-Web Chronicles codes. For more, here are the newest codes for Bronze Odyssey and Barnstars. Otherwise, why not check out our further coverage down below before you skedaddle.
About the author
- All Teapot Tower Defenders Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
- All Boku No Roblox Codes (June 2023)
- All Roblox Project New World Codes (June 2023)