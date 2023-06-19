Bronze Odyssey Roblox Codes

Image Source: Bronze Odyssey

If you enjoy a game on Roblox, there’s a good chance it has a code redemption system for extra goodies. While these codes can sometimes be hard to find, we know exactly where to look. This way, you don’t have to leave the game and can get a good headstart. If you’re looking for a different version of Pokemon to play, we have all the codes to help you in Bronze Odyssey.

All Active Bronze Odyssey Codes in Roblox

As of June 19, 2023, six active codes are available in Bronze Odyssey.

5KMembers : (Three Gym Badges Required) 200 BP, 50,000 Pokedollars, and 3,500 Tix

: (Three Gym Badges Required) 200 BP, 50,000 Pokedollars, and 3,500 Tix ANewChapter : (One Gym Badge Required) 100 BP, 50,000 Pokedollars, 20 GreatBalls, 30 PokeBalls, five Revives, 10 Potions, and five Hyper Potions

: (One Gym Badge Required) 100 BP, 50,000 Pokedollars, 20 GreatBalls, 30 PokeBalls, five Revives, 10 Potions, and five Hyper Potions CoolPokemon : (Two Gym Badges Required): One Level 25 Shiny Dhelmise Level five PP UPs

: (Two Gym Badges Required): One Level 25 Shiny Dhelmise Level five PP UPs FireBird : (One Gym Badge Required) One Level 10 Shiny Torchic

: (One Gym Badge Required) One Level 10 Shiny Torchic FreePokemon : (One Gym Badge Required): Level 10 Mudkip, Charmander, and Rowlet

: (One Gym Badge Required): Level 10 Mudkip, Charmander, and Rowlet Masterball: (Three Gym Badges Required) One Master Ball

All Expired Bronze Odyssey Codes in Roblox

As of June 19, 2023, there have been 30 codes that have expired.

2KMembers: (Three Gym Badges Required) 200 BP, 10,000 Pokedollars, and a Level 25 Shiny Golisopod

700Members: (Two Gym Badges Required) 30,000 Pokedollars and 10,000 Tix

8thGymIsHere: (Three Gym Badges Required) 300 BP, 100,00 Pokedollars, and 3,000 Tix

Champion: (Four Gym Badges Required) 200 BP and 100,000 Pokedollars

Code?: (Four Gym Badges Required) Level 40 Shiny Weavile

CoolNumbers: (Two Gym Badges Required) 5,000 Pokedollars, five PP UPs, and 15 Rare Candies

CoolShiny: (Two Gym Badges Required) Level 20 Shiny Mudkip reward

DefeatRoria: (Must Defeat Roria League) Level 80 Shiny Haxorus

DoubleIt: (One Gym Badge Required) Level 10 Shiny Treecko

EidMubarak: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 25 Shiny Flareon

ElectricBeast: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 30 Shiny Toxtricity

Elite4IsHere: (Four Gym Badges Required) Level 30 Shiny Gyarados

EthnsNumberOne: (Four Gym Badges Required) Level 40 Shiny Charizard

FreeMoney: (Two Gym Badges Required) 100 BP and 100,000 Pokedollars

FromTheStart: (One Gym Badge Required) 10,000 Pokedollars

GhostlyDesire: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 20 Shiny Gastly, 1 OddKeyStone, and 60,000 Pokedollars

GoodbyeEaster: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 25 Shiny Togepi

JaysNumberOne: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 25 Shiny Dratini

NabzNumberOne: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 25 Shiny Jolteon

OldTimes: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 30 Rampardos

RoadTo1K: (Two Gym Badges Required) Level 15 Shiny Ralts

SorryForShutdowns: (Two Gym Badges Required) Level 15 Shiny Quaxly and two Master Balls

TekusNumberOne: (Four Gym Badges Required) Level 40 Shiny Krookodile

ThankYou: (Two Gym Badges Required) 50 BP, 20,000 Pokedollars, 4,000 Tix, and a Level 25 Shiny Raichu

TheBigNumbers: (Three Gym Badges Required) 100 BP, 100,000 Pokedollars, and 2,000 Tix

TheLastStep: (Must Defeat Roria League) Level 80 Shiny Feraligatr

TheLeagueIsHere: (Two Gym Badges Required) three Max Revives and five Hyper Potions

TheRealNumbers: (Two Gym Badges Required) Level 30 Shiny Yamask and 5,000 Tix

WhoGetsStaff: (Two Gym Badges Required) Level 15 Shiny Pikachu

YouWantCodes: (Three Gym Badges Required) Level 30 Shiny Umbreon

How to Redeem Codes in Bronze Odyssey

Where there isn’t a tutorial to pass to use codes in Bronze Odyssey, they all have a gym badge requirement. Any code above requires between one and four badges to redeem, which is clearly marked. Once this requirement has been met, you need to open the menu on the left side of the screen, go into your options, and the box to enter codes will be at the bottom.

With all the available Bronze Odyssey codes, you should be able to assemble a solid team early in the game. For more Roblox code guides, be sure to look at our links below.

