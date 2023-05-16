Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

It has been rumored for a while now among the game’s community and found in datamines, but the Master Ball is finally coming to Pokemon GO. In a post released by Niantic’s Pokemon GO Team, it was revealed that the Master Ball will be released as a reward for finishing the final part of the Season 10: Rising Heroes Special Research.

This is the season-long special research that began on Mar. 1 and has been receiving updates throughout the three-month-long period of Season 10. The final part of the story will begin in less than one week on May 22, 2023 at 10 AM local time. The post indicates that on this date WIllow will return with some news on Team GO Rocket as well as “a gift” which is likely the Master Ball you’ll receive upon completing the Special Research.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Master Ball, this is the ultimate Poke Ball that no Pokemon can break out of and it never misses. It’ll be interesting to see how this item is implemented when catching in Pokemon GO.

Season 10: Rising Heroes ends on June 1, 2023, but players won’t need to have the Special Research completed by that date to receive the Master Ball. As long as a trainer logs into the game between May 22, 2023, and June 1, 2023, then they’ll be able to claim the final part of the Special Research. At that point, it can be completed at any time to get a Master Ball.

As of right now, there are no announced events or Special Research stories where trainers will be able to get additional Master Balls in the future. However, the post said to keep an eye out for announcements about future opportunities to get Master Balls.

Don’t forget to check out the official announcement about the Master Ball from the Pokemon GO Team right here. Use that ball wisely, because you probably won’t be getting very many.

About the author

Omar Banat Omar is a UofM Duluth graduate who is obsessed with Smash Bros. Video games are life, but life is not video games. Playing Games Since: 1991, Favorite Genres: Puzzle, Platformer, Action-Adventure (mainly Metroidvanias) More Stories by Omar Banat

Related Posts