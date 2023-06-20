All Teapot Tower Defenders Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Put one hand on your hip like a handle, and the other hand out to the side like a spout!

Teapot Tower Defenders has to be one of the strangest combinations of ideas I’ve seen in Roblox. Anime characters and tower defense gameplay? That’s common, but towers resembling teapots? That’s a new one! It’s still just as fun destroying waves of enemies, but you’ll have a lot more fun with some Teapot Tower Defenders codes.

All Working Teapot Tower Defenders Codes in Roblox

We went ahead and tested out these codes for you. As of June 20, 2023, these free rewards are still available in Teapot Tower Defenders:

WELOVELIKES : Redeem this code for free 80 Points

: Redeem this code for free 80 Points YAY : Use this code to receive 40 Points

: Use this code to receive 40 Points ENGI: This code redeems for another 40 Points

This time around, Teapot Tower Defenders is giving out a lot of in-game Points. Gameplay-wise, they aren’t worth much of anything. However, you can use these to buy in-game emotes. I actually had enough to buy the most expensive one: the Mini Tank emote!

Every Expired Roblox Code in Teapot Tower Defenders

Sadly, none of these Roblox codes are available anymore. If you try to use these in Teapot Tower Defenders, you’ll just get an error:

TEALORD

Bucket

LUCKY

Carpet

ENGI

WELOVELIKES

YAY

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

To redeem codes in Teapot Tower Defenders, you don’t have to go far or jump through dozens of hoops. It works like this:

Launch Roblox and join Teapot Tower Defenders. Open the codes menu by selecting the gift icon in the bottom-left corner. Type in a working code. They are case-sensitive, so how they appear on our list is how they should be typed.

Now that you’re up-to-date with the latest Teapot Tower Defenders codes, what are you going to do with the free stuff? Let us know in the comments which emotes you bought with your points. If you can’t get enough tower defense gameplay, then perhaps you’d love to try out All Star Tower Defense!

