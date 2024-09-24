Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC Release Time Countdown

Remnant 2 is finally getting its largest ever DLC and there’s a ton of hype for the new content alongside this new update. If you’re eager to try out the brand new one-shot adventure or to try out the cool new roguelike bosh rush mode then you can find out the exact release time for the Remnant 2 DLC right here.

The Dark Horizon DLC will be released on 24 September 2024 at exactly 9 AM PST for everyone on Steam, PSN, and Xbox. Gunfire Games tends to release all of its trailers, patches, and updates at this exact time. For those of you living on the East Coast, this translates to 12 PM EST. Here’s a full list of Remnant 2 DLC release timer:

New York, USA (Eastern Time, UTC-5) : 12:00 PM (Noon), 24 September 2024

: 12:00 PM (Noon), 24 September 2024 London, United Kingdom (BST, UTC+1) : 5:00 PM, 24 September 2024

: 5:00 PM, 24 September 2024 Berlin, Germany (CEST, UTC+2) : 6:00 PM, 24 September 2024

: 6:00 PM, 24 September 2024 Moscow, Russia (MSK, UTC+3) : 7:00 PM, 24 September 2024

: 7:00 PM, 24 September 2024 Tokyo, Japan (JST, UTC+9) : 1:00 AM, 25 September 2024

: 1:00 AM, 25 September 2024 Sydney, Australia (AEST, UTC+10) : 2:00 AM, 25 September 2024

: 2:00 AM, 25 September 2024 Auckland, New Zealand (NZST, UTC+12): 4:00 AM, 25 September 2024

Not only will these times mark the launch of The Dark Horizon DLC for Remnant 2, but everyone will get a brand new free update alongside it regardless of whether you’ve purchased the DLC or not. As for the DLC itself, it adds around 6-10 hours of new content set in a self-contained story in N’Erud.

There will be several other quality-of-life additions and changes for everyone else and there’s a brand new unique Boss Rush mode being added to the game that lets you tackle three different gauntlets of fearsome bosses. It’s not just a boss gauntlet, but it also features several rogue-lite elements that will make each run unique.

That’s all you need to know about the Remnant 2 Dark Horizon DLC countdown and release date. To learn everything about the new DLC, learn how to get started with The Dark Horizon, and check out how the Boss Rush Mode works.

