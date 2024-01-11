Need to know the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown demo release time? This small taster of the latest entry in the long-running adventure series is nearly here, and is downloadable for free. For those wanting to sample the game before making a purchase, you’ll definitely want to pick it up. Let’s dive into it!

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Demo Release Time Countdown

The Prince of Persia The Lost Crown demo will release on January 11, 2024 at 12 PM ET. Check out the countdown below to see how long there’s left to wait.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 5 : 4 1 : 0 3

With the demo, it gives players the chance to test out the game’s platforming and combat prior to the game’s full release. If you’re on the fence but don’t know whether or not to take the plunge, it’s the perfect way to figure it out!

How to Download Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Demo

Image Source: Ubisoft

To download the demo, all you need to do is search for it on the storefront of your choice. It’s available for all platforms that the base game is releasing on. So you’ll need to check out the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo Switch eShop, or Ubisoft website if you’re on PC.

Unfortunately, a few caveats regarding this demo are still unclear. Firstly, we don’t know how long it’ll remain on storefronts for prospective buyers to test out. It could well be delisted once the game launches on January 18. To be safe, you may as well download it as soon as it releases, just to ensure it’s always in your library.

Once we know more about the demo for the new Prince of Persia game, we’ll update this guide. Until then, just know that in a few short hours you’ll be able to try out a small vertical slice of the new Prince of Persia game!