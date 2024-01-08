PC players have one question on their minds: is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown coming to Steam? The latest game in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise is a departure from the 3D action we’re used to, but its metroidvania influences have fans incredibly excited. Trying to download it on Steam? Let’s see if you can.

Will Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Be on Steam?

Image Source: Ubisoft

As it stands, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is not coming to Steam.

It’s a strange state of affairs, because many previous Prince of Persia games did release on Steam’s bespoke PC storefront. However, recent first-party Ubisoft releases have bypassed Steam entirely, meaning it’s unlikely for this to change.

For reference, new releases like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar Frontiers of Pandora also didn’t come to Steam at launch. Some fans on the Steam forums speculate this is due to Ubisoft’s first-party DRM for new releases not being compatible with Steam.

Alternatively, it could be a move to encourage players to purchase the game via other PC storefronts. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is available on the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft website at the time of writing, so it isn’t entirely inaccessible on PC. Ubisoft may well have a deal with Epic Games to ensure storefront exclusivity, which would explain the game’s Steam absence.

Either way, if you want to play Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on PC, you won’t be able to do so via Steam. This likely means you also can’t play it on Steam Deck, unless you’re nifty enough to get Epic Games Store titles on there.

With the game’s release now just a few weeks away, it seems hugely unlikely that Ubisoft will make a U-turn and drop Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Steam. It’s an unfortunate situation if you’ve got your entire library on Steam, but definitely won’t be changing any time soon.

