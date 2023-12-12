Pokemon GO – Everything You Need To Know About the Adamant Time Event

The Pokemon GO Adamant Time event pays homage to where both the franchise and Pokemon GO first began. It focuses on the Kanto Region, which is home to the original 151 species of Pokemon. During the event dates of Dec. 11, 2023 – Dec. 15, 2023, there are increased chances for shinies, event bonuses, Timed Research, and more. We’ve covered everything below, so dive in to get a head start on the Adamant Time event.

Everything Available in Pokemon GO Adamant Time Event

Featured Pokemon

For the Adamant Time event, there’s a selection of Kantonian Pokemon featured as common spawns in the wild, much like they were when Pokemon GO was released. All four of these selected Pokemon will have an increased chance of spawning as shinies on top of this. It allows Trainers to get their hands on some beloved sparkle ‘Mons. As listed on the official Pokemon GO website, the four lucky candidates are:

Ponyta

Vulpix

Krabby

Voltorb

Event Bonuses

There are also some handy event bonuses that Trainers can make the most of during Adamant Time. These are listed below, so be sure to keep them in mind to reel in the most benefits when out and about during your adventures:

3x XP for catching Pokemon

The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon from Trades has been increased to 25

Trading Pokemon caught in 2018 now guarantees a Lucky Pokemon (within the limit)

Wild Encounters

As per any event in Pokemon GO, there has been a selection of Pokemon chosen to appear much more frequently in the wild. This lets Trainers nab them in a catching frenzy and stock up on Candies for evolving and leveling. To suit the theme of Adamant Time, all Pokemon selected are part of the original 151 Kanto Pokemon, as listed below:

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Bulbasaur + shiny

Charmander + shiny

Squirtle + shiny

Vulpix + shiny

Oddish + shiny

Ponyta + shiny

Krabby + shiny

Voltorb + shiny

Koffing + shiny

Rhyhorn + shiny

Goldeen + shiny

Dratini + shiny (rare encounter chance)

Raids

Six different Raids are available during the Adamant Time event in Pokemon GO. These feature some Pokemon who were considered very powerful and rare back when Kanto was fresh and new, such as Fossil ‘Mons, and big bulky Chansey and Snorlax.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Here is the complete list of Adamant Time Pokemon GO Raids, via the official Pokemon GO website:

One-Star Raids:

Staryu

Omanyte

Kabuto

Three-Star Raids:

Chansey

Scyther

Snorlax

Five-Star Raids:

Zekrom

Mega Raids:

Timed Research

Timed Research is available during Adamant Time focusing on catching up on gaining XP and levels. Research tasks can be completed by reaching levels 10, 20, 30, and 40 to earn item rewards and Stardust for each milestone achieved.

Timed Research Rewards:

Reach Level 10 – 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 10x Pinap Berry, 10x Nanab Berry

– 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 10x Pinap Berry, 10x Nanab Berry Reach Level 20 – 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense

– 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense Reach Level 30 – 3000x Stardust, 1x Premium Raid Pass

– 3000x Stardust, 1x Premium Raid Pass Reach Level 40 – 4000x Stardust, 5x Premium Raid Pass, 50x Ultra Ball

There is also Timed Research, focused around adding friends on Pokemon GO. Completing the following tasks will earn rewards of Stardust, XP, and Ultra Balls.

Make a new friend – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Make 2 new friends – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Make 3 new friends – 5000 XP

– 5000 XP Completion Rewards: 25x Ultra Ball, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Timed Research will expire on Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

Field Research Encounters

By completing Field Research Tasks, players can gain encounters with certain Kantonian Pokemon as a reward upon hitting certain milestones. All possible encounters are listed below, along with the minimum and maximum possible CP these Pokemon can have:

3 Pokemon Caught:

Bulbasaur + shiny chance (Min CP 442, Max CP 477)

Charmander + shiny chance (Min CP 387, Max CP 420)

Squirtle + shiny chance (Min CP 372, Max CP 405)

Catch 5 Pokemon:

Machop + shiny chance (Min CP 509, Max CP 548)

Abra + shiny chance (Min CP 534, Max CP 575)

Geodude + shiny chance (Min CP 516, Max CP 554)

Gastly + shiny chance (Min CP 487, Max CP 527)

Catch 10 Pokemon:

Vulpix + shiny chance (Min CP 347, Max CP 378)

Ponyta + shiny chance (Min CP 683, Max CP 727)

Krabby + shiny chance (Min CP 626, Max CP 669)

Voltorb + shiny chance (Min CP 399, Max CP 432)

Walk 2km:

Vulpix + shiny chance (Min CP 347, Max CP 378)

Ponyta + shiny chance (Min CP 683, Max CP 727)

Trade a Pokemon:

Krabby + shiny chance (Min CP 626, Max CP 669)

Voltorb + shiny chance (Min CP 399, Max CP 432)

Timeless Travels Special Research

As part of the Timeless Travels Season, there is season-wide research available. It enables players to assist Professor Willow in discoveries regarding Hisuian Pokemon. This Research is separated into four different parts, each of which will be uncovered as Timeless Travels progresses:

First Part

Catch 25 Pokemon – Charged TM x3

– Charged TM x3 Make 15 Curveball Throws – Poke Ball x3

– Poke Ball x3 Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – Fast TM x3

– Fast TM x3 Completion Rewards: Pikachu encounter, 500x Stardust, 1000 XP

Second Part

Catch a Pokemon on 7 different days – 2500 XP

– 2500 XP Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days – 2500x Stardust

– 2500x Stardust Visit Pokestops on 7 different days – 2500 XP

– 2500 XP Completion Rewards: 2000 XP, 500x Stardust, 1x Poffin

Third Part

At the time of writing, part 3 of the Timeless Travels Specical Research has not yet been released.

Fourth Part

At the time of writing, part 3 of the Timeless Travels Specical Research has not yet been released.

Ditto Transformations

Ditto is back at its trickster shenanigans once again with several more disguises. If you run into one of these select few ‘Mons, be prepared. Any of them could secretly be a Ditto in disguise!

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Pokestop Showcases

There area few Pokestop Showcases available for Trainers to participate in throughout Adamant Time. Players can enter certain Pokemon at these Pokestops to participate in the showcase mini events. Top Trainers will receive prizes, and first place gains a Medal. The Pokemon that can be entered in the Pokemon GO Adamant Time Pokestop Showcases are listed below:

Krabby

Vulpix

Voltorb

Ditto

Ponyta

Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Hunters, there is good news for you during this event. Several Kantonian Pokemon species have increased chances of appearing as shiny. This means that for these ‘Mons, their shiny rates will be improved form the standard of one in five hundred. Pair this with the fact that these Pokemon will be spawning much more regularly than usual due to this event, and it gives Trainers a very solid shot at obtaining a new sparkly friend. Here is every Pokemon with improved shiny rates for the Adamant Time event:

Vulpix

Ninetales

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electtrode

Ponyta

Rapidash

Pokemon GO Web Store Bundle & Event Bundle

The following bundles will also be available for purchase during Pokemon GO’s Adamant Time event:

Boost Box – $9.99 USD

Trainers receive 30 Lucky Eggs, 10 Incense, two Lure Modules, and two Poffins

Ultra Storage Box – $4.99 USD

Trainers receive one Item Bag upgrade, one Pokemon Storage upgrade, one Premium Battle Pass, and one Remote Raid Pass

That’s all you’ll need to know regarding Pokemon GO’s Adamant Time event. For more helpful guides, check out our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to help you be the very best like no one ever was, such as the best Pokemon for each PvP division.