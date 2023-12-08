Pokemon GO Mega Altaria Weakness & Counters, Explained

As part of the Timeless Travels Season in Pokemon GO, Raid rotations are occurring quite frequently, with Mega Altaria being next in rotation. This ‘Mon will be going live in Mega Raids on Dec. 9, 2023. We’ve got all the information you’ll need on the Pokemon GO Mega Altaria weaknesses and counters.

What Mega Altaria’s Weaknesses and Counters Are in Pokemon GO

Mega Altaria is one of many fan-favorite Mega Evolutons, turning everyone’s beloved fluffy cloud bird into an even fluffier, cloudier bird friend. However, while Mega Altaria may be all cute and cuddly on the surface, this ‘Mon is actually capable of packing quite a punch in battle, especially due to the inflated CP of Raid Pokemon. Thankfully, Mega Altaria also has a few key glaring weaknesses that make it pretty easy to counter if you have the right picks in play.

Mega Altaria is weak to Fairy, Ice, Poison, and Steel type Pokemon, with each of these move Typings dealing super effective damage on a successful impact. To ensure your matchups against this Raid boss go as smoothly as possible, you’ll want to ensure you have selected Pokemon focused around these Typings, with any possible combinations of the two through either Moves learnt or Dual-Typing being very solid picks to find success.

There is a range of Pokemon that hold these Typings, and any one of them wil be capable of dealing super effective damage. However, there are a few select ‘Mons who are clear winners when it comes to base stats and move variation, which makes them frontrunners for this Raid.

As per pokemongohub.net, here is a list of five of the best Pokemon GO counters for Mega Altaria, including moves:

Shadow Metagross

Fast Move – Bullet Punch

Charged Move – Meteor Mash

Mega Gardevoir

Fast Move – Charm

Charged Move – Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gengar

Fast Move – Lick

Charged Move – Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine

Fast Move – Powder Snow

Charged Move – Avalanche

Mega Rayquaza

Fast Move – Air Slash

Charged Move – Dragon Ascent

That’s everything you need to know about all Mega Altaria weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist your catching, battling, and Raiding adventures, such as the best and strongest Pokemon of every type.