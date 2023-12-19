MW3 Snowfight Mode Explained

The Holidays are a time for festivities, fun and most importantly, snowball fighting. Modern Warfare 3 is keeping that tradition alive with the new Snowfight mode. If you saw this mode but want to know what to expect before going in, here’s what the Snowfight mode is in MW3.

What is MW3’s Snowfight Mode?

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Snowfight mode in Modern Warfare 3 is more like a regular snowball fight than you might be expecting. It pits teams of six players against each other with no weapons, but with piles of snowballs all over the map. It’ll take two hits to get a kill, and there are no respawns until the end of the round. The first team that wins six rounds will win the match.

You can win a round by either taking out the entire enemy team, or you can play the objective — being a flag that can be captured at any time. It’s a much quieter game mode than any standard match because there is no gunfire, only the soft splashing of a snowball that found its mark. You use the snowballs as if they’re lethal equipment and they play similarly to a throwing knife, so be sure to compensate for drop.

The maps are also holiday variants on two of the regular maps, with Hang Over being a variant of Highrise and Shipmas being a variant of Shipment. Not only are these maps nicely decorated for the holidays, but there are convenient little piles of snowballs all over the place for you to use against your enemies.

How Long to Play MW3 Snowfight

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to hop in on some of the snowy action, you can do so for as long as the CODMAS event is going to be taking place. It started with 14 days to play, so that means it should be over on January 2. That’s a pretty standard-length event, so there should be enough time to collect the rewards that really speak to you.

While there isn’t much progression to get from the Snowfight game mode overall, if you want to earn the Ugliest Sweater LMG from the event, you will have some challenges to complete involving some snowballs. Each of the unlockables will need to be unlocked separately for MW3, MWZ and Warzone, so you’ll need to play all of them in order to earn everything.

There are only three challenges regarding snowballs, one in each mode to unlock. To earn the Mistle Toe weapon charm, here are the challenges and what game you need to play to earn them.

Modern Warfare 3 – Get 6 operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight (Snowfight)

– Get 6 operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight (Snowfight) Zombies – Get 25 kills with snowballs

– Get 25 kills with snowballs Warzone – Get 15 operator kills with snowballs.

That’s really all there is to the Snowfight game mode in MW3. It’s a nice change of pace from the regular style of gameplay, but can still get chaotic, especially on Shipmas. For more MW3 guides like all zombies camo challenges or the best build for the RAM-7, be sure to check back here.