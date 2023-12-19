All CODMAS Challenges & Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

CODMAS is here once again, and with it comes plenty of new challenges to complete. Doing so will earn you various different holiday-themed rewards, but you can earn them in each different game mode with different challenges. Here are the CODMAS challenges and their rewards in MW3 and Warzone.
MW3 CODMAS Multiplayer Challenges
In Modern Warfare 3’s CODMAS event, there are seven different challenges to complete that will earn you seven different unlocks before then unlocking the Ugliest Sweater variant of the DG-58 LSW.
However, there are different challenges for MW3 multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone, which means that you can earn each reward in three different ways. Here are the challenges for the multiplayer game mode.
- Get 40 operator melee kills with Stalker Boots Equipped – Underbaker Weapon Sticker
- Get 40 operator kills with a weapon picked up from an enemy player – Double Weapon XP Token
- Get 100 operator kills with the DG-58 LSW – Tier Skip
- Get 6 operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight – Mistle Toe Charm
- Get 40 operator headshot kills with a sniper, DMR or battle rifle – Deadly Knit Calling Card
- Get 30 operator kills while playing Infected Holiday – Lil’ Krampus Emblem
- Get 5 operator kills while sliding or crouching – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move
MW3 CODMAS Zombies Challenges
The challenges for the zombies mode are likely going to be the easiest just because of how much easier it is to grind through than the other modes. Here are the challenges for the MWZ CODMAS event.
- Get 5 special zombie kills with melee weapons – Underbaker Weapon Sticker
- Get 400 kills with a Wall Buy weapon – Double Weapon XP Token
- Get 400 kills with a Pack-A-Punched DG-58 LSW – Tier Skip
- Get 25 kills with snowballs – Mistle Toe Charm
- Get 200 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles or battle rifles – Deadly Knit Calling Card
- Complete 8 contracts – Lil’ Krampus Emblem
- Get 50 kills with Stamin-Up Active – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move
MW3 CODMAS Warzone Challenges
If you’re more of a Warzone player, you can still get in the holiday spirit too! These challenges may take a little bit longer to unlock, but if you play enough matches, you’ll get through them before the end of the event. Here are the Warzone CODMAS challenges.
- Get 10 operator kills with marksman rifles – Underbaker Weapon Sticker
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with assault rifles – Double Weapon XP Token
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with SMGs – Tier Skip
- Get 15 operator kills with snowballs – Mistle Toe Charm
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with sniper rifles – Deadly Knit Calling Card
- Get 15 operator kills with snowballs at over 25m – Lil’ Krampus Emblem
- In Slay Ride Resurgence, place in the top 5 15 times – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move
Once you complete all seven challenges, you’ll be rewarded with the Ugliest Sweater, which is a DG-58 LSW with a WUDI Long Barrel, XTEN ERX-10 Mini optic and a STER45 Skyfury Compensator. All that wrapped up in a nice skin that looks just like an ugly sweater you’d wear around the holidays.
That’s all there is for the MW3 CODMAS event rewards and challenges. There’s plenty to do to keep you busy for the two-week event, so be sure to focus on those challenges. For more MW3 guides like how to get schematics in MW3 zombies or how to complete Bad Signal, be sure to check back here.