All CODMAS Challenges & Rewards in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

CODMAS is here once again, and with it comes plenty of new challenges to complete. Doing so will earn you various different holiday-themed rewards, but you can earn them in each different game mode with different challenges. Here are the CODMAS challenges and their rewards in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 CODMAS Multiplayer Challenges

In Modern Warfare 3’s CODMAS event, there are seven different challenges to complete that will earn you seven different unlocks before then unlocking the Ugliest Sweater variant of the DG-58 LSW.

However, there are different challenges for MW3 multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone, which means that you can earn each reward in three different ways. Here are the challenges for the multiplayer game mode.

Get 40 operator melee kills with Stalker Boots Equipped – Underbaker Weapon Sticker

operator melee kills with Stalker Boots Equipped – Weapon Sticker Get 40 operator kills with a weapon picked up from an enemy player – Double Weapon XP Token

operator kills with a weapon picked up from an enemy player – Get 100 operator kills with the DG-58 LSW – Tier Skip

operator kills with the DG-58 LSW – Get 6 operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight – Mistle Toe Charm

operator snowball kills in Snowball Gunfight – Charm Get 40 operator headshot kills with a sniper, DMR or battle rifle – Deadly Knit Calling Card

operator headshot kills with a sniper, DMR or battle rifle – Calling Card Get 30 operator kills while playing Infected Holiday – Lil’ Krampus Emblem

operator kills while playing Infected Holiday – Emblem Get 5 operator kills while sliding or crouching – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move

MW3 CODMAS Zombies Challenges

The challenges for the zombies mode are likely going to be the easiest just because of how much easier it is to grind through than the other modes. Here are the challenges for the MWZ CODMAS event.

Get 5 special zombie kills with melee weapons – Underbaker Weapon Sticker

special zombie kills with melee weapons – Weapon Sticker Get 400 kills with a Wall Buy weapon – Double Weapon XP Token

kills with a Wall Buy weapon – Get 400 kills with a Pack-A-Punched DG-58 LSW – Tier Skip

kills with a Pack-A-Punched DG-58 LSW – Get 25 kills with snowballs – Mistle Toe Charm

kills with snowballs – Charm Get 200 critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles or battle rifles – Deadly Knit Calling Card

critical kills with snipers, marksman rifles or battle rifles – Calling Card Complete 8 contracts – Lil’ Krampus Emblem

contracts – Emblem Get 50 kills with Stamin-Up Active – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move

MW3 CODMAS Warzone Challenges

If you’re more of a Warzone player, you can still get in the holiday spirit too! These challenges may take a little bit longer to unlock, but if you play enough matches, you’ll get through them before the end of the event. Here are the Warzone CODMAS challenges.

Get 10 operator kills with marksman rifles – Underbaker Weapon Sticker

operator kills with marksman rifles – Weapon Sticker In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with assault rifles – Double Weapon XP Token

operator kills with assault rifles – In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with SMGs – Tier Skip

operator kills with SMGs – Get 15 operator kills with snowballs – Mistle Toe Charm

operator kills with snowballs – Charm In Slay Ride Resurgence, get 15 operator kills with sniper rifles – Deadly Knit Calling Card

operator kills with sniper rifles – Calling Card Get 15 operator kills with snowballs at over 25m – Lil’ Krampus Emblem

operator kills with snowballs at over – Emblem In Slay Ride Resurgence, place in the top 5 15 times – Santa’s Right Hand Operator Finishing Move

Once you complete all seven challenges, you’ll be rewarded with the Ugliest Sweater, which is a DG-58 LSW with a WUDI Long Barrel, XTEN ERX-10 Mini optic and a STER45 Skyfury Compensator. All that wrapped up in a nice skin that looks just like an ugly sweater you’d wear around the holidays.

That’s all there is for the MW3 CODMAS event rewards and challenges. There’s plenty to do to keep you busy for the two-week event, so be sure to focus on those challenges. For more MW3 guides like how to get schematics in MW3 zombies or how to complete Bad Signal, be sure to check back here.