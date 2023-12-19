CODMAS is now underway and with it comes a host of challenges, rewards, game modes, and operator bundles. Undead Santa is plaguing Warzone with his army of Reindeer and Little Helpers so here we are going over how to put Saint Nick back into the dirt in Warzone.

How to Kill Zombie Santa in Warzone Christmas Event

To defeat Undead Santa you need to jump into Slay Ride Resurgence where jolly Saint Nicholas has hijacked the Urzikstan train. Be sure to bring your best weapon since Santa isn’t likely to be felled easily. We recommend some high damage, high magazine weapons like the Holger 26 or Pulemyot 762 for the best odds at defeating Santa.

Capture Christmas Trees

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Across the map you will see Christmas Tree icons marking hardpoint locations that you must hold for a limited time. The longer you hold that position the better the loot drops from the crates beneath the tree. Once the tree becomes Tier 3 a portal will open into Santa’s Blacksite for extra loot and rewards.

Securing a Christmas Tree is the fastest way to get loot and catapult yourself to a win, and have better odds defeating Santa.

Kill Reindeer

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Reindeer begin to spawn later into the lobby and can be shot down for some extra goodies. Primarily they drop cash, gasmasks, and redeployment flares. They can be a boon for players looking to take on Santa on the Urzikstan.

Kill Santa

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

To kill Santa be prepared to bring lots of ammunition and firepower due to his giant health similar to that of a juggernaut. Upon killing Santa you will receive a special emblem and special loot to help you finish the resurgence lobby in 1st place.

Our Jolly Undead Nick is located on the Urzikstan train, waiting for challengers to board and take him on. The gas circle will constantly follow the train throughout Urzikstan so be ready for some on-the-move combat situations. Instead of handing out presents, Santa has decided that everyone deserves a mouthful of lead from his minigun so when you face him, be careful of his firepower.

That is our guide on How to Kill Zombie Santa in Warzone Christmas Event.