MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date & Roadmap Details

We’re deep into the new Call of Duty cycle now, so check out everything we know about the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release date and roadmap details. This mid-season update isn’t quite as significant as a full new battle pass, but there’s still plenty for players to look forward to. Let’s see when it’s due to land, and what you can expect to see!

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date

The MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release date has yet to be announced, but is expected to be January 17, 2024.

Each Reloaded season tends to release at the mid-point between core seasons, which is a routine we saw in MW2. Considering the first season in MW3 landed on December 6, 2023 and lasts until early February, we can expect Season 1 Reloaded sooner rather than later.

This release date would certainly make sense, because there’s currently a hidden section of the battle pass that unlocks on January 17. Given Season 1 Reloaded is bound to add some new guns, cosmetics, and tracks to the battle pass, all the signs point towards that date.

Once Activision announces a confirmed release date for Season 1 Reloaded, we’ll update this guide.

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap Details

Image Source: Activision

We don’t yet know what the roadmap will contain. Activision hasn’t provided any details on the update yet, so it’s hard to say anything for sure.

That said, we can make some logical assumptions based on the most recent mid-season update in the CoD cycle, MW2 Season 6 Reloaded. This was the game’s Halloween update, adding the following content:

One new weapon (though you can expect many more in MW3 Season 1 Reloaded)

Two new maps

Four limited-time modes

Alongside that, you can expect some new mid-season objectives, plus a range of camos and other cosmetic items to unlock. As soon as we know more about what you can expect in Season 1 Reloaded, we’ll update this guide with the full patch notes.

That’s all for this guide! For more on MW3, check out our guide to Snowfight mode, the best RAM-7 build, and all MW3 Zombies camo challenges.