Just like plenty of other games in the past, getting to play Monster Hunter Wilds early is possible thanks to the well-known New Zealand trick — allowing you to set your system to the country’s time and dive in before the game’s release date on Friday, February 28th.

Recommended Videos

A handy trick that’s console-exclusive to the Xbox platform, Series X|S players can play a whole day early without having to jump through extra hoops compared to PlayStation 5 and PC counterparts.

How To Play Monster Hunter Wilds Early With the New Zealand Trick

Image Source: Capcom

If you’re playing on an Xbox Series X|S console, you can use the New Zealand trick to play Monster Hunter Wilds early, you need to go to the “Profile & system” tab, select “Settings”, and then perform the following steps:

Move your cursor to the “System” tab.

Select “Language & Location”.

Go to “Location”.

Select “New Zealand”.

After you’re made to restart the console, the changes to your system will have taken effect. Your Xbox Series X|S console will believe you’re on New Zealand time, resulting in the trick having you’re pre-loaded Monster Hunter Wilds unlocked or be available for you to buy and play early via the console’s Store.

How to Play Monster Hunter Wilds Early on PS5 & PC

There is also a New Zealand trick, technically works on PS5 & PC to let you play games like Monster Hunter Wilds early, but is usually more of an effort you’d usually want to put in for just one day’s earlier access.

To play early on PS5 or PC, you need to set up a PlayStation or Steam account set in New Zealand. On Steam and PS5, this means you won’t be able to have your playthrough or achievements sync up with your original account.

What’s more, you’ll also need to buy the game on either platform in New Zealand dollars. With the current exchange rate, purchasing the standard edition on PSN, for example — priced at $134.95 in New Zealand Dollars — equates to $76.68 USD, almost $7 more than purchasing on the US store.

With the added expense and not even being able to play on your main account, it’s not worth utilizing the New Zealand trick on PS5 and PC unless you’re determined to get as much time in with Monster Hunter Wilds as possible no matter what.

Now that you know how to play Monster Hunter Wilds early, find out how to capture Monsters for a peaceful alternative in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy