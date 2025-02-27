How to find the Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Black Flame is the Apex Predator of the Oilwell Basin and you’re tasked with tracking it down and hunting it during the story of Monster Hunter Wilds. If you don’t know where to find it, here’s a quick guide on how to find the Black Flame and beat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Once you’ve beaten the Ajrakan, you’ll be tasked with tracking down the Black Flame. However, there will be no quest markers to find it and you must find some method to track its whereabouts.

How to Find the Black Flame

You can pick up the Black Flame’s trail by heading towards the pit elevators near the village. If you pay close attention and inspect the ground in this region, you’ll find some material discarded by the Black Flame. You can find the exact location on the map below.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Find and interact with the tar-like gooey puddle on the floor here. Your Scoutflies will be able to track the scent and lead you straight to The Black Flame down the Pit Elevators. Now follow the trail towards the Apex Predator Nu Udra who awaits you in a pit full of lava. Be prepared, because this is one of the tougher fights in Monster Hunter Wilds’ campaign.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Beat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds

You’ll need a Cool Drink to avoid damage from the lava in the area and you’ll also want to equip your best set of Fire resistant armor for Nu Udra. As for weapon choices, the best weapons for this fight are going to be weapons that can apply Water element damage. If you got enough parts from the Uth Duna encounter earlier in the story, you can craft Water element weapons. Alternatively, you can go back to the Scarlet Forest during a rainstorm and find another Uth Duna.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you’re struggling with the fight or find yourself dying too often, the best way to increase your survivability is to upgrade your armor with Armor Spheres at the Smithy. Be sure to eat food before heading out for some Health and Stamina buffs. It’s also worth calling in an SOS Flare if you’re having trouble with Nu Udra as a last resort.

Nu Udra is a large monster and its flaming tentacles can catch you off-guard. Even with the best equipment it can surprise you with some punishing combos especially when it lights its tentacles on fire. An effective strategy is to keep some Watermoss and Water Ammo on hand so you can douse the flames quickly whenever Nu Udra ignites its body parts. This will weaken it quite a bit and make the fight easier.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Take a slow and careful approach to the fight, and it’ll become easier once you’re able to inflict wounds on Nu Udra for Focus Strikes. Use the aforementioned mounting and riding strategy to inflict wounds more easily. Nu Udra’s weak point is its mouth and you’ll deal bonus damage whenever you’re able to strike it. With a bit of trial and error and after learning its moveset, you should be able to easily beat Nu Udra and complete the quest.

That’s all you need to know on how to find the Black Flame and defeat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Rise. For more guides, you should also check out how to find the Golden Fish and how to capture Monsters.

