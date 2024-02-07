Best Misha Build in Honkai Star Rail

Misha is the new four-star unit introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to use this bellboy, you can read this handy guide to find out the best build for him.

Recommended Videos

How to Build Misha in HSR

Misha is a four-star character who follows the Path of Destruction and has an Ice element. Whenever an ally uses a Skill Point, he will regenerate Energy and increase his Ultimate’s Hits Per Action.

Light Cone: On the Fall of an Aeon Alternative: Indelible Promise, Under the Blue Sky, A Secret Vow, or The Moles Welcome You

Relics: Hunter of Glacial Forest Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Sphere: Ice DMG Bonus Link Rope: ATK%

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best Light Cone for Misha is On the Fall of an Aeon, which you can buy from Herta‘s Store. This gear can buff his ATK by eight percent up to four times whenever he attacks. When he inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, his DMG will get boosted by 12 percent for two turns.

When building Misha, you should equip the Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set. Besides increasing his Ice DMG, this equipment can boost his CRIT DMG by 25 percent for two turns after he unleashes his Ultimate.

On the other hand, you can equip the Firmament Frontline Glamoth set for Misha’s Planar Ornaments. This gear can boost his ATK by 12 percent, and when his SPD reaches 135/160, he can get a 12/18 percent DMG buff.

Misha’s best Eidolon to obtain is his E2, Yearning of Youth. With this Eidolon unlocked, he has a chance to reduce the target’s DEF by 16 percent for three turns after using his Ultimate.

You should prioritize leveling up Misha’s Talent to increase the amount of Energy he regenerates whenever an ally uses a Skill Point. Then, you can upgrade his Ultimate since that’s his primary way to deal damage. Lastly, you can level up his Skill to get some extra damage when his Ultimate is not ready.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Misha. Twinfinite has other Honkai Star Rail content that you may want to read before leaving the website, such as the best build for Dr. Ratio.