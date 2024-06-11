Are you looking for the best Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials seeds? With the new update, players will have access to several new features. If you want to explore these new features, you’re in the right place. With the right seeds, players can locate the massive Trial Chambers and a lot more. So let’s check out the best Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials seeds for both the Java and Bedrock editions.

Best Tricky Trials Seeds in Minecraft 1.21

Trail and Trail (Java & Bedrock)

Seed Number: 2614453614016840431

This seed combines two structures from the current update and also the previous major updates. These structures are the trial ruins and Trial Chambers. You’ll spawn in a snowy taiga biome with different trial ruins around. The seed coordinates are X: 260 Z: 790. With these coordinates, you’ll find a trail ruin. It’s generated on top of the Trial Chambers. It’s huge and is decorated with lush cave details.

Deep Dark Chamber (Java)

Seed Number: -8539506224916838806

This is the coolest Minecraft 1.21 ancient city seed. It will spawn you in a hostile environment surrounded by snowy and frozen biomes. Heading west, you’ll see one scenery that has sloping mountains, ice spikes, and a jagged peaked mountain. There’s also a deep dark biome with an ancient city below. The centerpiece is the second ancient city. After visiting it, you’ll see terrains overhanging the city. This conceals the Trial Chamber that has veins growing in some rooms.

Deserted Island Challenge (Java & Bedrock)

Seed Number: 3923077579758873989

This seed spawns you on a small island and is covered with the sparse jungle biome. You’ll be limited in your resources but you’ll have a sufficient amount to survive. Other islands are close but you can stick to yours. Doing, this provides you with the ultimate challenge!

Magnificent Mountain Range at Spawn (Java & Bedrock)

Seed Number: 857281509133460435

This seed brings great scenery at spawn. You’ll be in a stony peaks biome covered with ores. Apart from this, there are snowy and tall biomes. The terrain creates all variations: height, valleys, spikey peaks, and even a crater.

T-Shape Trial Chamber Trail (Java)

Seed Number: -7833842402223417925

Last on the list is a very special seed. Many of its important features are in a straight line from the spawn. You’ll spawn on a hill and find a pillager outpost down the slope. If you keep going south, you’ll stumble upon the Trial Chamber underwater. A little to the south, you’ll ding a village. The villagers there need rescuing. To the south, there will be Trial Chambers in a perfect line from the spawn. To the north, you’ll come across a massive mountain range. This seed will give you access to many different resources.

That covers our picks for the best seeds for the Tricky Trials update. We tried to highlight the coolest seeds and that’s what the update is all about! You might also want to check out our other articles on Minecraft. Brush up on how to get a mace in Minecraft 1.21, all Ominous Vault rewards, and how to tame the Breeze mob in Minecraft 1.21.

