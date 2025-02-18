While most of Lost Records Bloom & Rage is slow and focused on hanging out with the central group of friends, at least in Tape 1, some puzzles are tougher than you might expect. You’ll need to work out the Lost Records Bloom & Rage cabin door lock combination in the first confusing challenge in the game.

How to Open Bloom & Rage Cabin Door

On the cabin door Swann is trying to open, you’ll spot a padlock. On that padlock, there are four wheels that have a selection of symbols on them. The one on the far left of the padlock is broken and cannot be moved, so you need to find the correct symbols for the other three. However, Lost Records doesn’t explain how to work out what the correct combination is.

Around the cabin, you’ll notice a bunch of symbols on the walls that are the same as the ones on the wheels on the lock. You need to work out which ones need to be used on the lock.

The way to work that out is by using Swann’s camera. If you take out her camera and zoom in on the symbols, one of two things will happen. You’ll either zoom in normally and nothing will happen, or a strange purple and pink hue will surround the symbol. You’re looking for the four symbols that have a colorful glow when you zoom in on them.

First of all, there’s an eye symbol above the door you’re trying to open. That’s the easy one. Next, you’ll find a bear trap on the wall opposite the door. If you interact with it, the trap will close, revealing a star symbol behind it. If you look at it through the camera, you’ll notice that it glows too.

Now, head to where the kitchen is in the cabin. You’ll notice that there’s a piece of string hanging from the ceiling, which you can pull down to open up the attic. If you head up, you’ll notice an opening to the lake at the end, but if you turn around you’ll see another symbol. There’ll be a moon in the corner, which will glow when you look at it through the camera.

Finally, head back down to the cabin and stay in the kitchen. You’ll see various tins and boxes on the furniture in there, so take a look at them. On the bottom of one will be a leaf symbol. Of course, you can’t look at it through the camera, but you can assume that it’s the final symbol because none of the others you’ll find will glow.

Now you know that stars, moon, and leaf will go into the combination, you just need to work out in what order.

Cabin Door Combination Solution

Head back to the combination lock and you’ll notice that each dial has the symbols on it, With eye locked in place, you need to put the three others in a set order.

The correct order to unlock and open the cabin door is: Eye, Moon, Leaf, Star, from left to right. With that combination entered, you’ll be able to open the door and let the other girls in, making the cabin your new home.

