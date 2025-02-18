Late in the first half of Lost Records Bloom & Rage Tape 1, the girls head to the bar to perform a show from the parking lot. However, to power the guitars, amps, and lights, you need to get into the bar through the gate at the side. To open it up, you’ll need to work out the Lost Records Bloom & Rage bar gate lock solution.

How to Open Gate At the Bar

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite.

When you interact with the gate, you’ll notice that the lock is somewhat unconventional. It requires you to move a thumbstick in a sequence of directions to open the gate. Therefore, you need to find out what the sequence is.

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite.

Once you start looking around the parking lot for things to interact with, Swann will pick up the payphone and suggest that she call Kat’s sister to get the code, since she works at the bar. Don’t do that, though, as there’s a much easier way to get the code. Kat’s sister will not be impressed if you ring her either.

Instead, head into the main part of the parking lot and interact with the back of Corey’s motorbike there. In the bag at the back, you’ll find various items. On the pager, you’ll find a piece of paper on the back. Flip it over and you’ll see that there’s a sequence of arrows written on it.

That is the sequence you’re looking for to open up the gate at the side of the bar. There are some other interesting notes and documents in the bag that give you some background on Corey and who he is, so give them a read.

Image Source: DontNod via Twinfinite.

The sequence solution to open the bar’s gate is: up, right, left, up, and down.

Put that into the gate’s lock and it will open. You’ll now be able to head around to the back of the bar to find a way to get some power to begin the show.

