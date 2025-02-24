Kaho Shibuya Substory Location in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Any Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii player who is also a fan of Japanese personalities like Kaho Shibuya, should be delighted to know that her substory fits in well with the tone of the franchise. However, those who want to see the popular actress, cosplayer, and streamer in the game will need to put some time in first.

Luckily, this quick and easy guide will tell you all you need to know about finding Kaho in Pirate Yakuza.

Where is Kaho Shibuya’s Substory in Pirate Yakuza?

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

You can find the location of Kaho Shibuya’s substory in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on the south end of Seaside Avenue in Honolulu, as marked in the map image above.

However, this Pirate Yakuza side mission featuring Kaho, ‘Can You Keep A Secret’, won’t be available until after the start of Chapter 3: The Old Man and the Sea. I reached this point after about 10-to-13 hours of playing through the main story.

This depends on how much time you spend on other content. After that, you’ll first need to complete substory #25, ‘My Dream Minato Girl’. If you minimize time spent on non-campaign activities like substories, ship battles, and mini-games, this will take you around 10 hours.

You don’t need to worry about finding ‘My Dream Minato Girl’ on the game’s map since it will start automatically soon after Chapter 3 starts.

Follow the directions to Revolve and you can start the quest and complete it immediately to add ‘Can You Keep A Secret’ to your map. You will need $10,000 to complete ‘My Dream Minato Girl’, so take on a couple of local bounties if you’re short on cash.

Kaho’s Substory Has a Second Half

If you’re wondering why the start of ‘Can You Keep A Secret’ in Pirate Yakuza doesn’t include the scene that Kaho Shibuya shared in an Instagram post, that’s because the substory comes in two parts.

As soon as you finish the opening section with Majima fighting her bodyguards, explaining the mixer, and Kaho wanting to take the time to “consider it”, open your ‘Substories’ menu, go to ‘Can You Keep A Secret’, which now has the objective to “Talk to Kaho”, and track it.

This new objective will now take you to the front of the lingerie shop where Kaho’s staring into, and the rest of the substory will play out.

Now you know where and when you can locate Kaho Shibuya’s substory in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, find out how to unlock all the soundtracks to complete your collection of songs.

