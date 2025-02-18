How to Get All Soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you play iconic soundtracks from your phone while exploring the world. Furthermore, you can unlock even more soundtracks from other titles and listen to your favorite tunes with your playlists. Here’s a list of all soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how to get them.

All Songs in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a ton of classic and modern game soundtracks available to unlock in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. From Border Break to Angry Birds and the latest Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, there’s a bit of something in here for everyone. Here’s an overview of all the soundtracks in the game.

Soundtrack Name Game Location Cost Roukan Border Break Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop 300 pts Catch the Future RE:Union Border Break Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop 300 pts Soft Landing Experiments Border Break Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop 300 pts Rannou Border Break Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop 300 pts Kamurocho Lullaby N/A Ganryujima Armory $30 Fubuki Kouta CD N/A Ganryujima Armory $30 Message from Nightopia NiGHTS Yamabiko $30 Dreams Dreams NiGHTS Yamabiko $30 Theme of Phantom R Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Yamabiko $30 Feel the Magic: XY/XX Feel the Magic: XY/XX Yamabiko $30 Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme Valkyria Chronicles Yamabiko $30 Defeat Scene B Galaxy Force Treasure Select Pawn (River St.) $30 Winning Run SUPER HANG-ON Treasure Select Pawn (Chinatown) $30 Outride a Crisis SUPER HANG-ON Treasure Select Pawn (Anaconda) $30 I Wanna Take You Home CD Single N/A Hau’oli Hula Shop $30 JACKY Virtua Fighter Penalty Box $30 BEGINNING (VF2) Virtua Fighter 2 Penalty Box $30 BEGINNING Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Penalty Box $30 SELECTOR Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Penalty Box $30 Queen of Passion CD N/A Hyper Ecstasy $30 I’m Going to Make Her Mine Popstar Prince Melia’s Leis and Flowers $30 Beyond the Galaxy (Scene A) Galaxy Force Treasure Select Pawn (Hula Ave.) $30 Heartbeat CD N/A Black Boat (Madlantis) $30 Borderless Phantasy Star Online 2 Gambling Hall Prize Exchange 25 tags Readoro KOI KOI Phantasy Star Online 2 Gambling Hall Prize Exchange 25 tags It’s Going Down Now Persona 3 Reload Casino Prize Exchange (Madlantis) 25 chips Battle Qadistu Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Casino Prize Exchange (Madlantis) 25 chips

One-Shot Pool Prize Soundtracks

Here are all the Soundtracks you can unlock from the One-Shot Pool mini-game in Honolulu City.

Soundtrack Name Game Cost Title Theme Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble 20 pts Rose Garden Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble 20 pts Neon Arena Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble 20 pts Oceanus Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble 20 pts

Crazy Delivery Point Soundtracks

You can rack up points at the Crazy Delivery mini-game and unlock the following soundtracks.

Soundtrack Name Game Cost Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors) Sonic Colors: Ultimate 150 pts I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes) Sonic Frontiers 150 pts Escape From the City Sonic Adventure 2 150 pts Lights, Camera, Action! – Studiopolis Zone Act 1 Sonic Mania 150 pts

Fortune Exchange Soundtracks

You can collect Fortune Tickets around the city and exchange them for the following soundtracks.

Soundtrack Name Game Cost Let’s Go Away Daytona USA 2 pts Theme from Space Harrier Space Harrier 2 pts Maximum Power After Burner 2 pts Final Take Off After Burner 2 pts After Burner After Burner 2 pts

Bang Bang Prize Exchange Soundtracks

The Bang Bang game at Madlantis lets you play baseball with explosive barrels and canonballs for a whole bunch of soundtracks, including Angry Birds.

Song Name Game Cost Main Theme Angry Birds 350 pts Boat Track Angry Birds Legends 350 pts Magma Riders Angry Birds Evolution 350 pts Pigates of the Caribbean Angry Birds Friends 350 pts Garden of the Gods Total War: Pharaoh 350 pts Morning in Kadesh Total War: Pharaoh 350 pts Valley of Cedars Total War: Pharaoh 350 pts

Dragon Kart Prize Exchange Soundtracks

Here are all the songs you can unlock by playing the Dragon Kart racing minigame.

Song Name Game Cost The Evergreen World Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku 10 pts Growing Colors Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku 10 pts Oshama Scramble Maimai DX 10 pts NOJA-LOLIC Maimai DX 10 pts folern CHUNITHM 10 pts End Mark ni Kibou to Namida wo soete CHUNITHM 10 pts

How to Make Song Playlists in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can make a playlist with up to 10 songs selected at a time using the Smartphone. Open up the main menu and navigate to the phone app. You’ll find the music symbol and from there, can select up to 10 songs to add to your playlist here. Now, when you’re walking around the city, hold the LB button on your controller to bring up the music player menu and you can pause, play, and skip through your playlist songs whenever you want. Try it on the high seas or while cruising the streets of Honolulu to add a custom soundtrack to your adventure!

That's all you need to know about all Soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

