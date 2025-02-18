How to Get All Soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you play iconic soundtracks from your phone while exploring the world. Furthermore, you can unlock even more soundtracks from other titles and listen to your favorite tunes with your playlists. Here’s a list of all soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how to get them.
All Songs in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
There are a ton of classic and modern game soundtracks available to unlock in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. From Border Break to Angry Birds and the latest Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, there’s a bit of something in here for everyone. Here’s an overview of all the soundtracks in the game.
|Soundtrack Name
|Game
|Location
|Cost
|Roukan
|Border Break
|Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop
|300 pts
|Catch the Future RE:Union
|Border Break
|Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop
|300 pts
|Soft Landing Experiments
|Border Break
|Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop
|300 pts
|Rannou
|Border Break
|Sicko Snap Point Exchange Shop
|300 pts
|Kamurocho Lullaby
|N/A
|Ganryujima Armory
|$30
|Fubuki Kouta CD
|N/A
|Ganryujima Armory
|$30
|Message from Nightopia
|NiGHTS
|Yamabiko
|$30
|Dreams Dreams
|NiGHTS
|Yamabiko
|$30
|Theme of Phantom R
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Yamabiko
|$30
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Yamabiko
|$30
|
|Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Yamabiko
|$30
|Defeat Scene B
|Galaxy Force
|Treasure Select Pawn (River St.)
|$30
|Winning Run
|SUPER HANG-ON
|Treasure Select Pawn (Chinatown)
|$30
|Outride a Crisis
|SUPER HANG-ON
|Treasure Select Pawn (Anaconda)
|$30
|I Wanna Take You Home CD Single
|N/A
|Hau’oli Hula Shop
|$30
|JACKY
|Virtua Fighter
|Penalty Box
|$30
|BEGINNING (VF2)
|Virtua Fighter 2
|Penalty Box
|$30
|BEGINNING
|Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
|Penalty Box
|$30
|SELECTOR
|Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
|Penalty Box
|$30
|Queen of Passion CD
|N/A
|Hyper Ecstasy
|$30
|I’m Going to Make Her Mine
|Popstar Prince
|Melia’s Leis and Flowers
|$30
|Beyond the Galaxy (Scene A)
|Galaxy Force
|Treasure Select Pawn (Hula Ave.)
|$30
|Heartbeat CD
|N/A
|Black Boat (Madlantis)
|$30
|Borderless
|Phantasy Star Online 2
|Gambling Hall Prize Exchange
|25 tags
|Readoro KOI KOI
|Phantasy Star Online 2
|Gambling Hall Prize Exchange
|25 tags
|It’s Going Down Now
|Persona 3 Reload
|Casino Prize Exchange (Madlantis)
|25 chips
|Battle Qadistu
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|Casino Prize Exchange (Madlantis)
|25 chips
One-Shot Pool Prize Soundtracks
Here are all the Soundtracks you can unlock from the One-Shot Pool mini-game in Honolulu City.
|Soundtrack Name
|Game
|Cost
|Title Theme
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble
|20 pts
|Rose Garden
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble
|20 pts
|Neon Arena
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble
|20 pts
|Oceanus
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble
|20 pts
Crazy Delivery Point Soundtracks
You can rack up points at the Crazy Delivery mini-game and unlock the following soundtracks.
|Soundtrack Name
|Game
|Cost
|Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors)
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|150 pts
|I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes)
|Sonic Frontiers
|150 pts
|Escape From the City
|Sonic Adventure 2
|150 pts
|Lights, Camera, Action! – Studiopolis Zone Act 1
|Sonic Mania
|150 pts
Fortune Exchange Soundtracks
You can collect Fortune Tickets around the city and exchange them for the following soundtracks.
|Soundtrack Name
|Game
|Cost
|Let’s Go Away
|Daytona USA
|2 pts
|Theme from Space Harrier
|Space Harrier
|2 pts
|Maximum Power
|After Burner
|2 pts
|Final Take Off
|After Burner
|2 pts
|After Burner
|After Burner
|2 pts
Bang Bang Prize Exchange Soundtracks
The Bang Bang game at Madlantis lets you play baseball with explosive barrels and canonballs for a whole bunch of soundtracks, including Angry Birds.
|Song Name
|Game
|Cost
|Main Theme
|Angry Birds
|350 pts
|Boat Track
|Angry Birds Legends
|350 pts
|Magma Riders
|Angry Birds Evolution
|350 pts
|Pigates of the Caribbean
|Angry Birds Friends
|350 pts
|Garden of the Gods
|Total War: Pharaoh
|350 pts
|Morning in Kadesh
|Total War: Pharaoh
|350 pts
|Valley of Cedars
|Total War: Pharaoh
|350 pts
Dragon Kart Prize Exchange Soundtracks
Here are all the songs you can unlock by playing the Dragon Kart racing minigame.
|Song Name
|Game
|Cost
|The Evergreen World
|Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku
|10 pts
|Growing Colors
|Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku
|10 pts
|Oshama Scramble
|Maimai DX
|10 pts
|NOJA-LOLIC
|Maimai DX
|10 pts
|folern
|CHUNITHM
|10 pts
|End Mark ni Kibou to Namida wo soete
|CHUNITHM
|10 pts
How to Make Song Playlists in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
You can make a playlist with up to 10 songs selected at a time using the Smartphone. Open up the main menu and navigate to the phone app. You’ll find the music symbol and from there, can select up to 10 songs to add to your playlist here. Now, when you’re walking around the city, hold the LB button on your controller to bring up the music player menu and you can pause, play, and skip through your playlist songs whenever you want. Try it on the high seas or while cruising the streets of Honolulu to add a custom soundtrack to your adventure!
Published: Feb 18, 2025 02:11 pm