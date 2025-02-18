Forgot password
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii music soundtrack playing majima dancing karaoke
Screenshot by Twinfinite
How to Get All Soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Angry Birds, Sonic, Persona 3 Reload and so much more
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Feb 18, 2025 02:11 pm

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you play iconic soundtracks from your phone while exploring the world. Furthermore, you can unlock even more soundtracks from other titles and listen to your favorite tunes with your playlists. Here’s a list of all soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and how to get them.

Table of contents

All Songs in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a ton of classic and modern game soundtracks available to unlock in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. From Border Break to Angry Birds and the latest Persona 3 Reload soundtrack, there’s a bit of something in here for everyone. Here’s an overview of all the soundtracks in the game.

Soundtrack NameGameLocationCost
RoukanBorder BreakSicko Snap Point Exchange Shop300 pts
Catch the Future RE:UnionBorder BreakSicko Snap Point Exchange Shop300 pts
Soft Landing ExperimentsBorder BreakSicko Snap Point Exchange Shop300 pts
RannouBorder BreakSicko Snap Point Exchange Shop300 pts
Kamurocho LullabyN/AGanryujima Armory$30
Fubuki Kouta CDN/AGanryujima Armory$30
Message from NightopiaNiGHTSYamabiko$30
Dreams DreamsNiGHTSYamabiko$30
Theme of Phantom RRhythm Thief & the Emperor’s TreasureYamabiko$30
Feel the Magic: XY/XXFeel the Magic: XY/XXYamabiko$30
Valkyria Chronicles Main ThemeValkyria ChroniclesYamabiko$30
Defeat Scene BGalaxy ForceTreasure Select Pawn (River St.)$30
Winning RunSUPER HANG-ONTreasure Select Pawn (Chinatown)$30
Outride a CrisisSUPER HANG-ONTreasure Select Pawn (Anaconda)$30
I Wanna Take You Home CD SingleN/AHau’oli Hula Shop$30
JACKYVirtua FighterPenalty Box$30
BEGINNING (VF2)Virtua Fighter 2Penalty Box$30
BEGINNINGVirtua Fighter 5 Ultimate ShowdownPenalty Box$30
SELECTORVirtua Fighter 5 Ultimate ShowdownPenalty Box$30
Queen of Passion CDN/AHyper Ecstasy$30
I’m Going to Make Her MinePopstar PrinceMelia’s Leis and Flowers$30
Beyond the Galaxy (Scene A)Galaxy ForceTreasure Select Pawn (Hula Ave.)$30
Heartbeat CDN/ABlack Boat (Madlantis)$30
BorderlessPhantasy Star Online 2Gambling Hall Prize Exchange25 tags
Readoro KOI KOIPhantasy Star Online 2Gambling Hall Prize Exchange25 tags
It’s Going Down NowPersona 3 ReloadCasino Prize Exchange (Madlantis)25 chips
Battle QadistuShin Megami Tensei V: VengeanceCasino Prize Exchange (Madlantis)25 chips

One-Shot Pool Prize Soundtracks

Here are all the Soundtracks you can unlock from the One-Shot Pool mini-game in Honolulu City.

Soundtrack NameGameCost
Title ThemeSuper Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble20 pts
Rose GardenSuper Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble20 pts
Neon ArenaSuper Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble20 pts
OceanusSuper Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble20 pts

Crazy Delivery Point Soundtracks

You can rack up points at the Crazy Delivery mini-game and unlock the following soundtracks.

Soundtrack NameGameCost
Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors)Sonic Colors: Ultimate150 pts
I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes)Sonic Frontiers150 pts
Escape From the CitySonic Adventure 2150 pts
Lights, Camera, Action! – Studiopolis Zone Act 1Sonic Mania150 pts

Fortune Exchange Soundtracks

You can collect Fortune Tickets around the city and exchange them for the following soundtracks.

Soundtrack NameGameCost
Let’s Go AwayDaytona USA2 pts
Theme from Space HarrierSpace Harrier2 pts
Maximum PowerAfter Burner2 pts
Final Take OffAfter Burner2 pts
After BurnerAfter Burner2 pts

Bang Bang Prize Exchange Soundtracks

The Bang Bang game at Madlantis lets you play baseball with explosive barrels and canonballs for a whole bunch of soundtracks, including Angry Birds.

Song NameGameCost
Main ThemeAngry Birds350 pts
Boat TrackAngry Birds Legends350 pts
Magma RidersAngry Birds Evolution350 pts
Pigates of the CaribbeanAngry Birds Friends350 pts
Garden of the GodsTotal War: Pharaoh350 pts
Morning in KadeshTotal War: Pharaoh350 pts
Valley of CedarsTotal War: Pharaoh350 pts

Dragon Kart Prize Exchange Soundtracks

Here are all the songs you can unlock by playing the Dragon Kart racing minigame.

Song NameGameCost
The Evergreen World Project SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku10 pts
Growing ColorsProject SEKAI: COLORFUL STAGE! feat Hatsune Miku10 pts
Oshama ScrambleMaimai DX10 pts
NOJA-LOLICMaimai DX10 pts
folernCHUNITHM10 pts
End Mark ni Kibou to Namida wo soeteCHUNITHM10 pts

How to Make Song Playlists in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii music player close up
Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can make a playlist with up to 10 songs selected at a time using the Smartphone. Open up the main menu and navigate to the phone app. You’ll find the music symbol and from there, can select up to 10 songs to add to your playlist here. Now, when you’re walking around the city, hold the LB button on your controller to bring up the music player menu and you can pause, play, and skip through your playlist songs whenever you want. Try it on the high seas or while cruising the streets of Honolulu to add a custom soundtrack to your adventure!

That’s all you need to know about all Soundtracks in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. For more guides, also check out all Pets and their rewards, and all Rings and the best ones to get.

