All Rings and Best Ones to Get in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you equip Goro Majima with up to 10 different rings which can grant him various bonuses and effects. Rings are worth collecting early on as they can give massive stat boosts. So, let’s go over all Rings and how to get the best ones in in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All Rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here’s a complete list of all rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii along with how to find them, their stats, and effects.

Ring Name Price/How to Get Attack Defense Bullet Defense Blade Defense Effect Anchor Ring $4500 (Purple Dolphins/Reef Riders) 0 180 0 80 When equipped with Compass Ring and Voyage Ring, increases Heat generation in Sea Dog Style. Hawaiian Silver Ring $1400 (Purple Dolphins) 0 180 0 0 None Hawaiian Gold Ring $1700 (White Shore Boutique) 0 60 0 0 Stun Resistance Ring of the Ocean Treasure Reward 0 100 20 20 Burn Resistance Double Silver Ring $800 (Anaconda Sports Shop) 0 80 60 0 None Chain Ring $800 0 80 0 60 None Snake Ring $8000 (Honolulu Dandies) 160 40 30 60 When equipped with Hannya Ring and Sakura Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style. Sakura Ring $4000 (Yamabiko) 0 60 0 0 When equipped with Hannya Ring and Snake Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style. Burn Resistance. Hannya Ring 50 Friends in Aloha Links 180 40 50 0 When equipped with Snake Ring and Sakura Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style. Chain Hook Ring $12000 (Honolulu Dandies, Penalty Box) 150 150 0 0 Lets you perform a follow-up attack on downed enemies with Chain Hook. Black Tortoise Ring $4500 (Night Marchers) 100 130 0 0 Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments. White Tiger Ring $3500 0 170 50 0 Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments. Azure Dragon Ring $3500 50 120 0 50 Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments. Cutlass Ring $9800 70 150 0 0 Changes arc of cutlass boomerang attack. S Ring $2900 (Hyper Ecstasy) 150 80 0 0 None M Ring $5800 (Hyper Ecstasy) 0 120 0 0 Charges Heat Gauge when you take damage, Shock Resistance. Coconut Ring Craft at Julie’s Gearworks 0 30 30 30 Increases enemy drop rate. Shark Ring Craft at Julie’s Gearworks 380 40 0 0 None Squid Ring Craft at Julie’s Gearworks 0 200 100 100 None Brilliant Ring Craft at Julie’s Gearworks 60 240 120 120 Slowly drains Heat Gauge when equipped. Voyage Ring $5300 (Reef Riders – Aloha Mall Basement) 0 80 20 20 When equipped with Compass Ring and Anchor Ring, increases Heat generation in Sea Dog Style. Pistol Ring $9800 (Bullet Hell Armory) 70 150 0 0 Decreases pistol charge time. Ring of Gaia Treasure Chest (Rich Island) 360 -120 0 0 Makes enemies more likely to fight you. A table of all Rings, and their locations, stats, and effects in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Most rings can be purchased from stores, a few can be crafted at Julie’s and others can only be acquired by finding them in treasure chests. The most unique rings are usually found as loot from chests, so keep a lookout for them!

Best Rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are several best rings that you should consider in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii depending on your playstyle and the stats you need. However, generally, the most important stat is attack. Here is a list of all the best rings and why they’re considered good.

Shark Ring: No drawbacks and a ridiculously high 380 attack stat make this the best offense ring.

No drawbacks and a ridiculously high 380 attack stat make this the best offense ring. Pistol Ring : Decreases your pistol charge time, making it a very powerful firearm once you unlock all the upgrades.

: Decreases your pistol charge time, making it a very powerful firearm once you unlock all the upgrades. M Ring : Heat Gauge charge alongside the defense boost and Shock Resistance lets you perform Heat Actions very frequently.

: Heat Gauge charge alongside the defense boost and Shock Resistance lets you perform Heat Actions very frequently. Chain Hook Ring: The Chain Hook Ring gives you great stats alongside an extra attack if you’re a fan of the Sea Dog Style.

The Chain Hook Ring gives you great stats alongside an extra attack if you’re a fan of the Sea Dog Style. Squid Ring: One of the best defense rings without any downsides.

One of the best defense rings without any downsides. Mad Dog Set: Snake Ring, Hannya Ring, and Sakura Ring make Mad Dog style much more potent with all the speedy combos. Plus, all the individual rings have good stats and are easily available at shops.

That’s everything you need to know about all rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the best ones, and how to get them. For more guides, check out our list of all pets and all soundtracks and how to get them.

