Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Yakuza Majima gloves up front with 10 rings equipped
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides
Uncategorized

All Rings and Best Ones to Get in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

A pirate needs his prized rings.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Feb 18, 2025 10:00 am

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you equip Goro Majima with up to 10 different rings which can grant him various bonuses and effects. Rings are worth collecting early on as they can give massive stat boosts. So, let’s go over all Rings and how to get the best ones in in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Recommended Videos

All Rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here’s a complete list of all rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii along with how to find them, their stats, and effects.

Ring NamePrice/How to GetAttackDefenseBullet DefenseBlade DefenseEffect
Anchor Ring$4500 (Purple Dolphins/Reef Riders)0180080When equipped with Compass Ring and Voyage Ring, increases Heat generation in Sea Dog Style.
Hawaiian Silver Ring$1400 (Purple Dolphins)018000None
Hawaiian Gold Ring$1700 (White Shore Boutique)06000Stun Resistance
Ring of the OceanTreasure Reward01002020Burn Resistance
Double Silver Ring$800 (Anaconda Sports Shop)080600None
Chain Ring$800080060None
Snake Ring$8000 (Honolulu Dandies)160403060When equipped with Hannya Ring and Sakura Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style.
Sakura Ring$4000 (Yamabiko)06000When equipped with Hannya Ring and Snake Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style. Burn Resistance.
Hannya Ring50 Friends in Aloha Links18040500When equipped with Snake Ring and Sakura Ring, increases attack speed in Mad Dog Style.
Chain Hook Ring$12000 (Honolulu Dandies, Penalty Box)15015000Lets you perform a follow-up attack on downed enemies with Chain Hook.
Black Tortoise Ring$4500 (Night Marchers)10013000Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments.
White Tiger Ring$35000170500Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments.
Azure Dragon Ring$350050120050Equipping all four god rings increases resistance to status ailments.
Cutlass Ring$98007015000Changes arc of cutlass boomerang attack.
S Ring$2900 (Hyper Ecstasy)1508000None
M Ring$5800 (Hyper Ecstasy)012000Charges Heat Gauge when you take damage, Shock Resistance.
Coconut RingCraft at Julie’s Gearworks0303030Increases enemy drop rate.
Shark RingCraft at Julie’s Gearworks3804000None
Squid RingCraft at Julie’s Gearworks0200100100None
Brilliant RingCraft at Julie’s Gearworks60240120120Slowly drains Heat Gauge when equipped.
Voyage Ring$5300 (Reef Riders – Aloha Mall Basement)0802020When equipped with Compass Ring and Anchor Ring, increases Heat generation in Sea Dog Style.
Pistol Ring$9800 (Bullet Hell Armory)7015000Decreases pistol charge time.
Ring of GaiaTreasure Chest (Rich Island)360-12000Makes enemies more likely to fight you.
A table of all Rings, and their locations, stats, and effects in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Most rings can be purchased from stores, a few can be crafted at Julie’s and others can only be acquired by finding them in treasure chests. The most unique rings are usually found as loot from chests, so keep a lookout for them!

Finding rings in treasure chests in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Best Rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are several best rings that you should consider in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii depending on your playstyle and the stats you need. However, generally, the most important stat is attack. Here is a list of all the best rings and why they’re considered good.

  • Shark Ring: No drawbacks and a ridiculously high 380 attack stat make this the best offense ring.
  • Pistol Ring: Decreases your pistol charge time, making it a very powerful firearm once you unlock all the upgrades.
  • M Ring: Heat Gauge charge alongside the defense boost and Shock Resistance lets you perform Heat Actions very frequently.
  • Chain Hook Ring: The Chain Hook Ring gives you great stats alongside an extra attack if you’re a fan of the Sea Dog Style.
  • Squid Ring: One of the best defense rings without any downsides.
  • Mad Dog Set: Snake Ring, Hannya Ring, and Sakura Ring make Mad Dog style much more potent with all the speedy combos. Plus, all the individual rings have good stats and are easily available at shops.

That’s everything you need to know about all rings in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the best ones, and how to get them. For more guides, check out our list of all pets and all soundtracks and how to get them.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.