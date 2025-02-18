How to Find All Pets in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can populate the Goro Kingdom with Pets you find on your adventures in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. From monkeys to cats and dogs and even a cow, there are tons of animals that you can befriend and have join your crew! Here’s a list of all Pets and how to get them in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to get all pets in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You unlock the option to collect pets for the Goro Kingdom once you make some progress in the main story quest in Honolulu. After rescuing Onigiri the Cat, you can go around the city and rescue various animals to take back to the Goro Kingdom.

To unlock pets, look for the paw-shaped symbol on the map labeled ‘Animal Rescue’ and interact with the animal there. Most will have simple conditions to unlock but some can be trickier to find.

Here is a list of all pets in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and the requirements to unlock them.

Pet Location How to unlock Tiger (Goro) Rich Island You get Goro through the tutorial. Chicken (Phoenix) Rich Island During the first main quest. Cat (Onigiri) Honolulu During part of the main quest in Honolulu(Chapter 2) Cow (Sanzen) Honolulu Pay a farmer $3000 for his cow. Dog (Turtle) East Honolulu Save a dog from two men attacking it. Dog Honolulu Feed the dog some Wild-Caught Sashimi Dog (Zoomies) Honolulu Gently speak to the dog running away from the animal catcher. Dog (Barkley) Honolulu Give some food to Barkley. Cat (Cabaret) Honolulu Speak to the cat while wearing a Cabaret hostess outfit. Chicken (Alarm Cluck) Honolulu (Little Japan) Beat the Sleep Deprived Man and save the chicken. Monkey (CoCo) Honolulu Interact with the monkey on the tree three times.

How to Increase Pet Friendliness Quickly

There are three tiers of pet food you can feed your pets at the Goro Animal Kingdom; Pet Food, Expensive Pet Food, Luxury Pet Food. You can feed one of these to your animals every five minutes to increase their friendliness meter. However, this method can be quite expensive as you’ll need a lot of Pet Food.

Instead, it’s better to collect a bunch of pets and unlock the Essence of Pet Snacks cooking recipe. You unlock this recipe after collecting a bunch of Pets and returning to Rich Island.

With the Essence of Pet Snacks, you can feed all of your Pets and increase all of their Friendliness quickly at the same time. You can only feed them with Essence of Pet Snacks once every 10 minutes so we suggest using high-quality materials to cook up a 3-star version of the dish for maximum value. Feeding your pets with a few bags of Pet Food and three rounds of Essence of Pet Snacks will let you max out their Friendliness very quickly.

All Pet Rewards

You can also unlock unique final rewards for filling up your pets’ Affection bar. This can take a bit of effort and will require you to feed them several times but the rewards are worth it. Here’s a list of all rewards for reaching max affection with each pet.

Goro

Maxing out your Friendliness with Goro gets you 50 Bear Meat.

Phoenix

Phoenix will join your crew and provide the Support Skill Restorative Medicine which improves Health Recovery.

Onigiri

Onigiri joins your crew as a support unit and provides Auto Guard for damage reduction bonuses.

Sanzen

Sanzen gives Medium health restoration for everyone making it a good healer support.

Turtle

Turtle provides a small attack buff to your crew.

Zoomies

Zoomies gives your crew a low amount of Damage Reduction.

Barkley

Barkley gives a Medium attack buff to everyone which is quite strong early on.

CoCo

CoCo gives small health recovery only to Majima.

Each pet gives you a corresponding cooking item whenever you feed it with Pet Food. The higher the affection level and pet food quality, the higher tier reward you get. Here’s a list of all pet rewards for feeding.

Monkey – Coconuts (Fruit)

Chickens – Eggs

Cow – Milk

Cats – Fish

Dogs – Meat

Tiger – Meat

That’s all you need to know about all Pets and how to get them in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. For more guides, be sure to check out our list of all the best rings and how to get all Soundtracks.

