Lethal Company Dramatic Masks Explained

Lethal Company’s update v45 brought a bunch of changes into play, and one of them is a psychosis-inducing mask! Who even leaves such a cursed item around? Anyway, here is everything you need to know about Dramatic Masks in Lethal Company.

Dramatic Masks in Lethal Company

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Dramatic Masks are dangerous scrap items that look like the face covers worn by actors in ancient Greek theaters. Muses from Greek mythology, Melpomene and Thalia, are often depicted carrying them in their hands.

Holding one out is ill-advised, as every five seconds, a number is rolled, and there is a 65% chance that you will die and turn into a Masked enemy if the check fails. There are also surefire ways to transform into a Masked one, and those are:

Using a mask with LMB while holding it

Dying with a mask in your inventory

How to Save a Friend From Being Possessed

There is only one way to save your ally from turning into a Masked once they pick up one of these scrap items: teleport them away. This will force them to drop everything from their inventory, including the cursed dramatic masks.

You can abuse this method to transport a mask onto your ship and sell it. Do not equip it on the ship, though, as you are not safe on it either. Once you get to the Company Building, the mask’s curse weakens, and you can bring it to the counter and sell it. It’s usually worth less than 50 credits, so it’s hardly worth the effort.

Masked Enemies in Lethal Company

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Masked enemies resemble players with their looks and behavior. First, they will stalk one player, much like Brackens do, and once they lock onto one, they will pursue them relentlessly. If you avoid their gaze for long enough, they will reset and search for a new target.

Their movement is very advanced, and they ignore most speed penalties that you get from climbing ladders or swimming, for example. Also, a single attack from them is enough to kill a player, so be sure to keep your distance.

How to Kill a Masked in Lethal Company

You can quickly dispatch a Masked enemy if you are playing in a team. Once a Masked starts chasing one of your mates, approach them and kill them with a shovel or a stop sign. Note that as long as they are locked onto one player, they will ignore all others, making them an easy kill.

Even if you are alone, holding a weapon can save your life as you can fight back while being grabbed. Attacks, Zap Guns, and Flashbangs all stun them for a short period, during which you can damage them.

You should be able to handle one or two of these masked menaces on your own now. If you are struggling with any other monster or finding something specific in Lethal Company, check out the links below for more guides like this one.