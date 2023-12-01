The Bracken Truly Is Lethal Company’s Goofiest Monster

Lethal Company is the latest indie horror multiplayer hit to tear up the Steam charts, and it’s been a blast so far. However, there’s no denying that this game comes with its fair share of bugs as well, some of which just end up being unintentionally hilarious.

One of the game’s most terrifying monsters is the Bracken, which is sort of similar to the Enderman from Minecraft. The main conceit is that you don’t want to stare at the Bracken for too long or he’ll end up killing you, so he’ll just be content with stalking you and matching your pace until he decides it’s time to kill you anyway. And that’s where the bugs come in.

Reddit user u/CouldBeWorse815 posted a short clip of their teammate’s character getting stalked by the Bracken, and it’s just pure comedy gold. You can check out the clip for yourself down below:

Basically, the Bracken seems to have bugged out a little as it tries to match the player’s pace. Normally, the Bracken tries to stalk from afar, and only speeds up as the player speeds up. The game starts bugging out when the Bracken speeds up for the second time, this time with the intention of killing the player, but ends up just stalking the player by standing and walking right behind them, looking incredibly goofy.

Most times, Lethal Company’s monsters are great at freaking players out and striking fear into their hearts. Other times, they just end up being complete goofballs, like this particular Bracken here.

Lethal Company is now available on PC.