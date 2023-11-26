Lethal Company is a game about deadly danger that only gets deadlier as time passes from day to night. One of those dangers, the Shadow Man, is one of the scarier enemies in the game, so let’s explore how to avoid the Shadow Man in Lethal Company.

Avoiding the Shadow Man in Lethal Company

The Shadow Man isn’t the rarest or most powerful of monsters in Lethal Company, but like almost every creature in the game, he can be deadly if not careful. Surprisingly, The Shadow Man isn’t actually the creature’s only alias. In fact, players refer to him as The Flower Man as well as Bracken. Even so, all three names are somehow accurate when it comes to this horrid creature and I’ll explain why.

Image Source: Zeekerss

The Shadow Man is a humanoid creature that is shrouded in all black, even in the light, with protruding flower-like appendages sprouting from its back. The only thing that you can easily see of this creature are the yellow glow of its large, round eyes. A telltale sign that you are too close, and that you shouldn’t stare for too much longer.

This is because of how The Flower Man operates from moment to moment. He will stalk you, almost taunt you and goad you into looking at him, before shrinking away from your gaze and turning a nearby corner. But this is a deception, because the moment you stare too long, is the moment when it gets angry and will aggressively come after you. But that isn’t the worst thing that can happen.

Not too long ago, I had an encounter with the Bracken that was equally hilarious as it was terrifying. If you have your back turned to the creature, he can sneak up behind you and instantly steal you away. The same thing happened to my friend as I saw his flashlight drop to the floor in the half second it took me to shine my own light on him and the two yellow eyes towering over him.

Image Source: Zeekerss

Ultimately, the best thing you can do in a scenario when The Flower Man makes himself known is to collect as much Scrap as you can, as fast as you can. This Should be followed by a hasty exit so as to not antagonize the spooky being any further. While it sucks that you can’t outright kill shadowy figure, you can at least keep him at bay with quick glances and by watching your back.

