Lethal Company Officially Surpasses Phasmophobia in Peak Concurrent Players

Within just a week of its early access release, it looks like Zeekerss’ new indie hit Lethal Company has quickly surpassed Phasmophobia in terms of all-time peak concurrent players. This is a pretty impressive feat, especially if you think back to how popular Phasmophobia was back when it first released in 2020.

Kinetic Games’ ghostbusting horror game released during the height of COVID-19 and quickly took over as one of Steam’s biggest games of the year, but that crown has officially been passed over to Lethal Company.

According to Steam Charts, Lethal Company currently sits at 116,241 all-time peak concurrent players, overtaking Phasmophobia’s also impressive 112,241. Perhaps what’s so striking about this tidbit is how quickly Lethal Company was able to climb the ranks, especially when it’s such a new game.

There are a couple of factors contributing to this, namely Lethal Company’s slightly lower price point, as well as the fact that rounds are much shorter than Phasmophobia’s. It’s also a much more straightforward game, tasking players will exploring a facility, grabbing loot, and getting out. Compare this with Phasmophobia, which can feel confusing and very overwhelming at first, especially since it’s not always to figure out your clues for the ghost’s identity.

Both Lethal Company and Phasmophobia are now available on PC.