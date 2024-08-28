Jet Kordo’s Legacy quest is one of the longest side quests in Star Wars Outlaws, in which you hunt for Holodiscs that lead to hidden Miyuki vaults full of unique rewards and lore entries about this Outlaw Legend. It’s easily one of the most intriguing side quests in Star Wars Outlaws, though starting and completing it isn’t as straightforward as some of the other quests in the game. Read on for our Jet Kordo’s Legacy quest walkthrough in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Start Jet Kordo’s Legacy Quest in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can begin the Jet Kordo’s Legacy quest after completing The Wreck mission. Once you return to the Trailblazer, go to the room with the Blaster Modifier table. You will find a Holotracker here. Interact with it to start the quest and trigger a cutscene in which ND-5 will tell you about Jet Kordo, the first owner of the Trailblazer.

From here on out it’s a complete treasure hunt, so buckle up. In addition to the Holotracker, you will get one of the six Jet Kordo’s Holodiscs which will point you to the first Miyuki Vault in Toshara.

How to Find All Miyuki Vaults in Star Wars Outlaws

As mentioned above, there are six Miyuki Vaults in Star Wars Outlaws which are spread across Toshara, Kijimi City, Tatooine, and Akiva.

Toshara Miyuki Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The first Holodisc points towards a small desolate output in The Lost Steppe region which you can find south of Typhon’s Rock. Once you are here, use the Holotape on the rock to isolate its frequency.

To find the Miyuki Vault, head east and down the cliff and take the first right. Now, head southeast, and you will come across a path leading downwards to a cave. The frequency will become louder, which is a cue that you are heading in the right direction.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head into the cave-like arena and move south to find a small terminal to insert the Holodisc. Doing so will open up a path on the wall ahead and bring down a ladder. Climb it to reach the first Miyuki vault.

You will find an audio log here about a conversation with Jet Kordo and someone named H1-ON as they talk about the hidden Miyuki Vaults. Opening the nearby chest will also get you the Scoundrel Belt gear and the Jet Kordo’s Legacy Part 2 collectible.



Kijimi City Miyuki Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To get intel on the Holodisc in Kijimi City, head to the Thieves District, where you can find two civilians talking about a bounty hunter and a priceless Holodisc. They will point you toward a Sabacc table in the central plaza.

All you have to do to get the Holodisc is win a game of Sabacc. You can check our guide on how to win at Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws to get a better idea.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once you have it, head to the Kijimiko Square next to the Duradan Soup table. From here, turn left, and you will find another one of those peculiar rocks with the Miyuki symbol. Isolate Holodisc’s frequency to start your search for the Kijimi City Miyuki Vault.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

It will lead you to the Roadway Gate. Take the path on the right and keep heading up. Climb the yellow ledges to reach the upper floor where you can find the panel to insert the Holodisc and open the door to the Miyuki Vault.

Tatooine Miyuki Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

There are two Miyuki vaults in Tatooine and you need to find only one to get intel on the other.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To begin, head to the area around Ubrikkian Trade Tower in Mos Eisley, where two merchants are talking about a treasure hunter. Talk to them to find out that the treasure hunter was asking for directions to the Dune Sea.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can find the Holodisc inside a small cave on the northernmost side of the Western Dune Sea region. It’s just northwest of the Mos Algo landing zone.

The Holodisc points towards a location somewhere in the middle of the Western Dune Sea. You can find the Miyuki vault there. It’s quite easy to spot, as it’s the only half-buried structure in the vicinity. Be careful though as a gigantic sand creature patrols the area.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To get more intel on the second Miyuki Vault, head to the Wayfar town in the Hutt Cartel region. There is a pilot and a spacer here who will tell you about pirates who stole some Trade League junk.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can find the pirates in the Garric Ranch on the north side of the South Jundlands Wastes. The second Holodisc is here.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Holodisc points towards a location near a Tretet Zadiket trader in the South Jundlands Wastes. You can find another one of those rocks with the Miyuki symbol where you can isolate its frequency to locate the Miyuki Vault.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

From here, follow the small path ahead, past the hole in the wall, and climb the stairs on the left to find the last Miyuki Vault in Tatooine.

Akiva Miyuki Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

There are two Miyuki Vaults in Akiva, and you can purchase the first holodisc from a shady merchant outside the Pyke district in Myrra City. We are still working on finding both Miyuki Vaults on the planet and will update this guide with appropriate information as soon as possible.

