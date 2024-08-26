Star Wars Outlaws nix treasure location
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite
Guides

All Nix Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Let Nix lead the way!
Rowan Jones
Published: Aug 26, 2024

Nix has a real talent for sniffing out special items for himself in Star Wars Outlaws. These may not seem like much to the average person, but to Nix they are important! These Nix treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws aren’t marked on the map and can only be discovered as the pair explore each world.

How to Find All Nix Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

As Kay wanders each planet on her Speeder, magnifying glass icons appear with a subtle sound notification. Many of these are regular treasures, but some are special Nix treasures only he can find! Seek out the location of these when they pop up and follow Nix as he guides you to the treasure.

Star Wars Outlaws shiny lump nix treasure location
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Nix Treasure Locations

Nix TreasureLocation
Lucky CubesLiar’s Rest, Toshara
Twinkly MetalWindy Cliff, Toshara
Droid EyeTree Nest, Toshara
Shiny LumpCarver’s Maze, Toshara
Secret AmuletTBA
Picture CardSecluded Back Alley, Kijimi
Gun PieceTBA
Hammer RockMine Cart, Tatooine
Bang ButtonStrange Pillar, Tatooine
HornsTBA
Old MoneyKowakian Den, Akiva
Smelly BoneHaunted Lair, Akiva
Tiny ShipTBA
Talk BoxTBA
Fruit WrapperTBA

What Are Nix Treasures Used For?

Kay can swap the Nix Treasures for accessories for the little creature to wear from headwear to amulets. These accessories give no gameplay effect but they are adorable!

Star Wars Outlaws nix wearing a headress
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite
AccessoryNix Treasures Required
Amberine NecklaceDroid Eye
Secret Amulet
Twinkly Metal
Gun Piece
Lucky Cubes
Shiny Lump
Karoka Fruit HatPicture Card
Red HeadbandBang Button
Hammer Rock
Horns
Tiny Ship
Ahia-Ko Wreath HeaddressSmelly Bone
Old Money
Talk Box
Fruit Wrapper

That’s it for the Nix Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws so far. We will continue to update the guide as we help Nix discover more shiny trinkets. Next up, check out how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws!

