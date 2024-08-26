All Nix Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Nix has a real talent for sniffing out special items for himself in Star Wars Outlaws. These may not seem like much to the average person, but to Nix they are important! These Nix treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws aren’t marked on the map and can only be discovered as the pair explore each world.

How to Find All Nix Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws

As Kay wanders each planet on her Speeder, magnifying glass icons appear with a subtle sound notification. Many of these are regular treasures, but some are special Nix treasures only he can find! Seek out the location of these when they pop up and follow Nix as he guides you to the treasure.

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Nix Treasure Locations

Nix Treasure Location Lucky Cubes Liar’s Rest, Toshara Twinkly Metal Windy Cliff, Toshara Droid Eye Tree Nest, Toshara Shiny Lump Carver’s Maze, Toshara Secret Amulet TBA Picture Card Secluded Back Alley, Kijimi Gun Piece TBA Hammer Rock Mine Cart, Tatooine Bang Button Strange Pillar, Tatooine Horns TBA Old Money Kowakian Den, Akiva Smelly Bone Haunted Lair, Akiva Tiny Ship TBA Talk Box TBA Fruit Wrapper TBA

What Are Nix Treasures Used For?

Kay can swap the Nix Treasures for accessories for the little creature to wear from headwear to amulets. These accessories give no gameplay effect but they are adorable!

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Accessory Nix Treasures Required Amberine Necklace Droid Eye

Secret Amulet

Twinkly Metal

Gun Piece

Lucky Cubes

Shiny Lump Karoka Fruit Hat Picture Card Red Headband Bang Button

Hammer Rock

Horns

Tiny Ship Ahia-Ko Wreath Headdress Smelly Bone

Old Money

Talk Box

Fruit Wrapper

That’s it for the Nix Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws so far. We will continue to update the guide as we help Nix discover more shiny trinkets. Next up, check out how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws!

