All Nix Treasure Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

Nix has a real talent for sniffing out special items for himself in Star Wars Outlaws. These may not seem like much to the average person, but to Nix they are important! These Nix treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws aren’t marked on the map and can only be discovered as the pair explore each world.
How to Find All Nix Treasure in Star Wars Outlaws
As Kay wanders each planet on her Speeder, magnifying glass icons appear with a subtle sound notification. Many of these are regular treasures, but some are special Nix treasures only he can find! Seek out the location of these when they pop up and follow Nix as he guides you to the treasure.
Nix Treasure Locations
|Nix Treasure
|Location
|Lucky Cubes
|Liar’s Rest, Toshara
|Twinkly Metal
|Windy Cliff, Toshara
|Droid Eye
|Tree Nest, Toshara
|Shiny Lump
|Carver’s Maze, Toshara
|Secret Amulet
|TBA
|Picture Card
|Secluded Back Alley, Kijimi
|Gun Piece
|TBA
|Hammer Rock
|Mine Cart, Tatooine
|Bang Button
|Strange Pillar, Tatooine
|Horns
|TBA
|Old Money
|Kowakian Den, Akiva
|Smelly Bone
|Haunted Lair, Akiva
|Tiny Ship
|TBA
|Talk Box
|TBA
|Fruit Wrapper
|TBA
What Are Nix Treasures Used For?
Kay can swap the Nix Treasures for accessories for the little creature to wear from headwear to amulets. These accessories give no gameplay effect but they are adorable!
|Accessory
|Nix Treasures Required
|Amberine Necklace
|Droid Eye
Secret Amulet
Twinkly Metal
Gun Piece
Lucky Cubes
Shiny Lump
|Karoka Fruit Hat
|Picture Card
|Red Headband
|Bang Button
Hammer Rock
Horns
Tiny Ship
|Ahia-Ko Wreath Headdress
|Smelly Bone
Old Money
Talk Box
Fruit Wrapper
That’s it for the Nix Treasure locations in Star Wars Outlaws so far. We will continue to update the guide as we help Nix discover more shiny trinkets. Next up, check out how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws!
Published: Aug 26, 2024 12:39 pm