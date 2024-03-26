Storming red gates with your friends or other hunters around the world just sounds too epic. So, you might rightfully be wondering: is there multiplayer in Solo Leveling Arise? Well, everything you need to know about that is just below.

Recommended Videos

Are There Multiplayer Modes in Solo Leveling Arise?

Image Source: Netmarble Image Source: Netmarble Image Source: Netmarble

The short and bitter truth is that there is no multiplayer in Solo Leveling Arise. Guess that the poor pull rates on the banner weren’t the only things that this game and Genshin had in common. I mean, in Genshin, at least you can play the story with your friends.

However, don’t let your hopes down just yet. All of the other Netmarble games so far, no matter how obscure they were, had multiplayer in them. Plus, the game is still in early access, and it has a lot of features that would allow for cool multiplayer action.

Even if there were never to be PvP in Solo Leveling Arise, the gate system itself could rival the experience many of us had in multiplayer WoW dungeons. There are four slots in the party, so how hard would it be to replace those with other players?

Some things would have to change, though. Either you add customization to the main character (for now, you can only play as Sung Jinwoo) or let players create separate characters for multiplayer, which would then be like a standalone mode in the game.

We can’t predict at the moment what the future holds for Solo Leveling Arise, but for now, that’s all we have regarding multiplayer in this game. If there happens to be any new announcements from Netmarble regarding this topic, we’ll make sure to update this post.

Until then, be sure to check out all the other content we have here on Twinfinite regarding this game. Whether you’re a veteran or just starting out, our tier lists for the best hunters and weapons are sure to come in handy to you.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more