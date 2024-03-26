All Characters and Voice Actors in Solo Leveling Arise

Since its debut as an acclaimed webtoon series, Solo Leveling has quite literally leveled its way up to an upcoming game called Solo Leveling Arise for both PC and mobile platforms. The game promises plenty of dramatic action, which an impressive lineup of voice actors will help bolster. If you’re wondering who you’ll get to hear voice your favorite characters, here’s our handy guide to all characters and their voice actors in Solo Leveling: Arise.

All Solo Leveling: Arise Characters & Their Voice Actors (English and Japanese)

Below, we’ve listed all known characters that will appear in Solo Leveling: Arise, along with their confirmed voice actors for both the Japanese and English versions of the game. Many are migrating directly over from the anime series, so you’ll likely see and hear some familiar names.

Some supporting characters, such as Sung Jinwoo’s younger sister Sung Jinah, are not included among the game’s confirmed cast.

Other characters, such as Emma Laurent, have been shown in promotional material for the game but their voice actors have not yet been revealed. Once the game is officially released, we’ll update those details.

If you wish, you can even head over to the game’s official promotion site here and listen to voice clips for each major character.

Character Name Japanese Voice Actor English Voice Actor Sung Jinwoo Taito Ban Aleks Le Choi Jong-in Daisuke Hirakawa Ian Sinclair Hwang Dongsoo Junichi Suwabe Matthew David Rudd Lee Bora Riria Ito Xanthe Hyunh Min Byung-Gu Junya Enoki Lee George Woo Jinchul Makoto Furakawa Sungwon Cho Baek Yoonho Hiroki Touchi Christopher Sabat Song Chiyul Eiji Hanawa Sean Hennigan Lee Joohee Rina Honizumi Dani Chambers Cha Hae-In Reina Ueda Michelle Rojas Kim Sangshik Manta Yamamoto John Swasey Yoo Jinho Genta Nakamaru Justin Briner Han Song-Yi Miyu Tomita Emi Lo Park Beom-Shik Daichi Hayashi June Yoon Kang Taeshik Kouki Uchiyama Alan Lee Hwang Dongsuk Yasuhiro Mamiya Jarrod Greene Emma Laurent TBA TBA Seo Jiwoo TBA TBA Lim Tae-Gyu TBA TBA Anna Ruiz TBA TBA Park Heejin TBA TBA Nam Chae-Young TBA TBA Kim Chul TBA TBA Jo Kyuhwan TBA TBA

