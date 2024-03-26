Category:
All Characters and Voice Actors in Solo Leveling Arise

You may recognize some of these voices!
Since its debut as an acclaimed webtoon series, Solo Leveling has quite literally leveled its way up to an upcoming game called Solo Leveling Arise for both PC and mobile platforms. The game promises plenty of dramatic action, which an impressive lineup of voice actors will help bolster. If you’re wondering who you’ll get to hear voice your favorite characters, here’s our handy guide to all characters and their voice actors in Solo Leveling: Arise.

All Solo Leveling: Arise Characters & Their Voice Actors (English and Japanese)

Below, we’ve listed all known characters that will appear in Solo Leveling: Arise, along with their confirmed voice actors for both the Japanese and English versions of the game. Many are migrating directly over from the anime series, so you’ll likely see and hear some familiar names.

Some supporting characters, such as Sung Jinwoo’s younger sister Sung Jinah, are not included among the game’s confirmed cast.

Other characters, such as Emma Laurent, have been shown in promotional material for the game but their voice actors have not yet been revealed. Once the game is officially released, we’ll update those details.

If you wish, you can even head over to the game’s official promotion site here and listen to voice clips for each major character.

Character NameJapanese Voice ActorEnglish Voice Actor
Sung JinwooTaito BanAleks Le
Choi Jong-inDaisuke HirakawaIan Sinclair
Hwang DongsooJunichi SuwabeMatthew David Rudd
Lee BoraRiria ItoXanthe Hyunh
Min Byung-GuJunya EnokiLee George
Woo JinchulMakoto FurakawaSungwon Cho
Baek YoonhoHiroki TouchiChristopher Sabat
Song ChiyulEiji HanawaSean Hennigan
Lee JooheeRina HonizumiDani Chambers
Cha Hae-InReina UedaMichelle Rojas
Kim SangshikManta YamamotoJohn Swasey
Yoo JinhoGenta NakamaruJustin Briner
Han Song-YiMiyu TomitaEmi Lo
Park Beom-ShikDaichi HayashiJune Yoon
Kang TaeshikKouki UchiyamaAlan Lee
Hwang DongsukYasuhiro MamiyaJarrod Greene
Emma LaurentTBATBA
Seo JiwooTBATBA
Lim Tae-GyuTBATBA
Anna RuizTBATBA
Park HeejinTBATBA
Nam Chae-YoungTBATBA
Kim ChulTBATBA
Jo KyuhwanTBATBA

That concludes our guide for all characters and voice actors in Solo Leveling: Arise. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which characters you’re looking forward to playing the most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides and news for Solo Leveling: Arise, such as our weapon tier list for the game.

Read Article Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Revengers Dream Roblox experience cover art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Revengers Dream Codes (March 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 26, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (March 26) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Mar 26, 2024
