How to Play Solo Leveling Arise Early Access

Is there any way of playing early?
Published: Mar 26, 2024 06:24 am
A group of hulking demons in Solo Leveling Arise.
Image Source: Netmarble

Wondering how to get into Solo Leveling Arise early access? The mobile game based on the beloved manga has been taking the world by storm, but only a select few players can actually access it. If you want to be one of those, we’re here to help.

Solo Leveling Arise Early Access Details

At the time of writing, you can only play Solo Leveling Arise early access in Canada. The game is currently going through a region-based launch, with Canada being the only place it’s active right now.

As such, you have two options if you want to play the game early. Either ensure you’re in the Canadian region to download the game or you’ll simply have to wait until it releases properly.

Therefore, anyone outside of Canada will have to sit tight and wait for the full release of Solo Leveling Arise out of early access. Developer Netmarble has yet to confirm when that’ll be, but given the game is now in a playable state it should be no more than a few months.

A character taking off sunglasses in Solo Leveling Arise.
Image Source: Netmarble

Solo Leveling Arise Pre-Registration Details

While there are workarounds, using VPNs or PC emulators is against the game’s terms of service and could result in a ban. Instead, the official website advises players outside of Canada to pre-register for the game. Doing so will net you some community rewards as soon as enough people also sign up. Those rewards are as follows:

Pre-Registration RewardUnlock Requirement
Hunter Yoo Jinho’s Got Your BackLink email to pre-registration account
Sung Jinwoo Chic Black Suit CostumePre-register
Legendary Level Artifact SetsPre-register
Mana Power CrystalsPre-register
100,000 GoldPre-register

That’s everything you need to know about early access and pre-registration in Solo Leveling Arise! For more on the game, check out our character tier list and weapon tier list. We’ve also got details on the Solo Leveling Arise release date.

