Is Mario & Luigi: Brothership Multiplayer?

A brand new Mario & Luigi adventure finally here, fans hoping for a roleplaying experience with their favorite Nintendo characters will be in for a good time. The name of the game, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, clearly states that the pair of plumbers are the main stars of the show. That said, there will be some who are wondering whether you can tackle the game in co-op. Fret not, this guide is here to show you what you need to know about Mario & Luigi: Brothership multiplayer.

Recommended Videos

Mario & Luigi: Brothership Multiplayer

Despite the perfectly placed name, Mario & Luigi: Brothership unfortunately does not feature any multiplayer action of sorts. It would have made perfect sense for each brother to be controlled independently by different players, though.

Just like the rest of the games in this spinoff franchise, it remains a strictly single-player affair. While Nintendo has certainly continued to keep up with the times in terms of introducing new elements of play and storytelling to its stable of games, there is still some room for improvement when it comes to this type of experience and having others join in the fun.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

For now, players will have to contend with enjoying Mario & Luigi: Brothership on their own. You’ll jump between the two heroes as they explore levels, take in the environments, solve puzzles, and take on the baddies that are standing in the way in Concordia. Mario’s actions can be controlled using the A button. Luigi’s are confined to the B button on the Nintendo Switch.

That’s all you will need to know regarding if Mario & Luigi: Brothership has multiplayer functions. For more help with the game, be sure to check out guides. Here are all Grampy Turnip locations in the game to give you more of an advantage. For everything else, please search Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy