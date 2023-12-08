is fortnite rocket racing free to play? answered

Now that Rocket Racing was added to the collection of Fortnite titles, it’s natural to wonder just how much it shares with the rest of the franchise. Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite are free for all players, so here’s whether Fortnite Rocket Racing is free to play.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Price

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you were hoping to play Rocket Racing but didn’t have the extra money to justify it, you’re in luck! Fortnite Rocket Racing is free to play for everyone, just the same as Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite. It would be quite a surprise to everyone if you had to pay for Rocket Racing because both Fortnite and Rocket League are free to play, so it only make sense for the combination of the two to be free as well.

You don’t even need to install Rocket Racing separately in order to play it, so it really is just a part of Fortnite as far as being a separate game. Given that the only cost for Fortnite comes from what extra additions and skins you buy from the store, the same goes for both LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Rocket Racing.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Items

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you did desperately want to spend some money, you’re also able to browse the item shop and spend some V Bucks. If you head to the Start Your Engines section of the item shop, you can scroll through the different vehicles that are available in the game and really race to your own standards.

There are three different bundles available in the shop as of now, being the Jager 619 Bundle, the Cyclone Bundle and the Diesel Bundle. The Jager 619 and Cyclone bundles will cost you 2500 V Bucks and the Diesel Bundle will cost 4000, and they’ll all come with the car and a bunch of decals to choose from.

That’s all you need to know if you were wondering if Fortnite Rocket Racing is free to play. There’s plenty of variety if you’re looking to check out some of the new Fortnite content, so be sure to check out some of our other guides like how to play LEGO Fortnite or see all the quests and rewards for Rocket Racing.