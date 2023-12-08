All Fortnite Rocket Racing Quests and Rewards

Now that Rocket Racing has joined the likes of Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite, players can race in Rocket League’s iconic style of cars, and build their ranks as they do it. Like many online competitive games, there are quests that players can follow to earn more experience. Here are the Fortnite Rocket Racing quests and rewards.

Try Rocket Racing Quests

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are only two quests that players have to complete in the first Try Rocket Racing section of quests. They’re pretty simple to get done. Players are tasked with simply playing some races and ranking up. These are a part of the natural progression of the game anyway. Here are the Try Rocket Racing quests:

Play 10 Rocket Racing races

Reach Gold Rank in Rocket Racing

It’s worth noting that there are no rewards listed for doing these quests. This is presumably because they’re so straightforward. Getting to Gold rank might be a challenge for some, but playing the game enough and just practicing should get you there eventually.

Season Zero Kickoff Quests

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are more quests to complete if you’re not feeling satiated by the two main starter quests. Rocket Racing will be operating in seasons like the vanilla Fortnite. Iit’s beginning with Season Zero, that has plenty of quests of its own.

Keep in mind that for each of the quests in this category, there are seven different stages that you have to complete. Once you complete a stage, the next stage will be more difficult to get done. Here are the Season Zero Kickoff quests for Rocket Racing and their rewards.

Complete Races – 2000 XP per tier

– 2000 XP per tier Drive Total Distance – 2000 XP per tier

– 2000 XP per tier Drift Total Distance – 2000 XP per tier

– 2000 XP per tier Activate Turbo – 2000 XP per tier

– 2000 XP per tier Fly Total Distance – 2000 XP per tier

There are also Ranked quests in Rocket Racing, but they’re all tied to simply leveling up your rank by playing more races and performing better and better. These quests will earn you plenty of XP, with the lowest rank in Bronze giving you 15,000 XP and every rank after that going up by 5000 XP per rank.

Fortnite Rocket Racing also has Daily quests, which will reward you with 1000 XP per quest, but you’ll also earn Daily Bonus Goals for completing enough individual Daily quests. These goals will earn you 15,000 XP for every two Daily quests you complete, up to six.

Those are all the quests and their rewards for Fortnite Rocket Racing. Fortnite is building an entire free-to-play platform for their games, so if you could use some extra guides to navigate that like how to fix matchmaking errors in Rocket Racing or how to play Fortnite Rocket Racing, be sure to check back here.