Before diving into the latest mode, you’ll need to know how to play Fortnite Rocket Racing. Coming just days after the vast LEGO expansion, these modes operate outside of the usual battle royale menus.

How to Play Fortnite Rocket Racing

Here’s how to play Rocket Racing within Fortnite:

Load into Fortnite as normal, until you’re on the mode selection page

Select Rocket Racing, and then up on the D-pad, to choose a game mode

Confirm the race you want to do, and press Triangle/Y to commence matchmaking

It’s as easy as that! Selecting a race and diving into Fortnite Rocket Racing is just as easy as entering LEGO Fortnite. The main difference is the numerous sub-menus to click through, which determine the race you select.

Fortnite Rocket Racing Modes Explained

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

So far, there are four distinct brackets of modes within Fortnite Rocket Racing. They are as follows:

Tutorial/Ranked

Novice Tracks

Advanced Tracks

Expert Tracks

As you head down the list, you’ll encounter tracks that are much more difficult. This can involve more corners and less margin for error, or shortcuts that only pros can utilize properly. Of course, the rewards will also be higher for winning these races, but you’ll need plenty of practice until you’re ready.

Right now, there’s nothing to stop you from diving directly into an Expert-level track, provided there’s enough people to fill a lobby.

Where to Start in Fortnite Rocket Racing

We recommend starting off by playing through the tutorial level of Rocket Racing. It’s not a complex game by any means, but it’ll let you get a feel for the handling and boost mechanics without sacrificing race results.

After that, you’ll want to dive straight into the Ranked mode. To get into it select the core Rocket Racing playlist next to the tutorial. It’s in this mode that you can boost your rank and unlock the best XP rewards to level up the Fortnite battle pass. It’s also one of the only modes that guarantees you’ll race in a full lobby of 12 players. Other races across the modes can be barren, so you aren’t guaranteed a full race. There are some matchmaking errors at launch, but they should be smoothed out soon.

