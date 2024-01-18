Is For Honor Down? How to Check Server Status

Might not be able to solve this with swordplay.

Online games might provide us with an excellent way to play with friends, but that also means they might break occasionally. In these situations, you should always know where to go in order to figure out what exactly is going wrong. For that reason, here’s everything you need to check the server status of For Honor.

Is For Honor Down?

As of 1:00 PM ET on Jan. 18, For Honor is down due to issues plaguing Ubisoft servers. The Server Status page lists outages with Connectivity, Authentication, In-Game Store, and Matchmaking across every platform.

Ubisoft is aware of the issue, having put out a tweet through the Support account acknowledging connectivity problems across many of their titles.

We're aware of the issues affecting connectivity in multiple titles and are working towards resolving this ASAP. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) January 18, 2024

There hasn’t been any update on when players can expect things to be resolved, but we will update this when we know more.

How to Check For Honor Server Status

Thankfully, as For Honor is a big game for Ubisoft, it has its own dedicated Status page. This gives a full breakdown of the game across every available platform, so you can tell if problems are only affecting your specific console/PC servers.

It is also best to pair this with the For Honor and Ubisoft Support Twitter accounts. This is because the Status page can only tell you what’s wrong, but there might be at least one tweet giving an idea of how long fixes might take.

If none of these are giving any meaningful acknowledgment of problems, you should check out the Downdetector page for the game. As that site relies on user reports, it is often the best way to find out if a problem you are having is widespread.

This is everything you need to check the server status of For Honor, and hopefully, it will get you back into the game faster. For more of our For Honor coverage and guides, check out our links below.