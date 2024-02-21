Guides

How to Make Loli in Infinite Craft

I don't want to know why you're making this.

Avatar photo
Short version of the Loli recipe in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you watch anime, chances are that you’ve seen Loli characters. Now, if you want to make those characters in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to have Loli as an ingredient first. So, here is how to make Loli in Infinite Craft, with only 33 combinations.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Loli in Infinite Craft

The combination to make Loli in Infinite Craft is Lolicon + Mao.

The image below shows how to make Loli in Infinite Craft. The recipe is kind of big, so if you get stuck on one ingredient and don’t know how to make it, look around the picture, and you’ll find it. Also, it doesn’t require any previously discovered ingredients, so you can make it from the basic four elements.

Full recipe to make Loli in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

If you prefer text over image, here is the full combination route to create Loli in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Fire = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Stone + Lava = Obsidian
  4. Obsidian + Stone = Blade
  5. Blade + Stone = Axe
  6. Axe + Stone = Head
  7. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  8. Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range
  9. Earth + Wind = Dust
  10. Dust + Water = Mud
  11. Fire + Mud = Brick
  12. Brick + Mountain Range = Great Wall of China
  13. Great Wall of China + Water = China
  14. China + Head = Mao
  15. Water + Water = Lake
  16. Earth + Water = Plant
  17. Lake + Plant = Lily
  18. Dust + Dust = Sand
  19. Mountain + Sand = Pyramid
  20. Pyramid + Pyramid = Sphinx
  21. Wind + Wind = Tornado
  22. Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane
  23. Hurricane + Sphinx = Oz
  24. Oz + Tornado = Dorothy
  25. Dorothy + Lily = Lolita
  26. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  27. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  28. Incense + Smoke = Prayer
  29. Smoke + Water = Fog
  30. Fog + Prayer = Priest
  31. Prayer + Priest = Confession
  32. Confession + Lolita = Lolicon
  33. Lolicon + Mao = Loli

That should be everything you need to make Loli. Hopefully, all your favorite anime characters should be easier to get now!

If you want more Infinite Craft recipes, check out how to make Skyscraper and Cat. We’ve also got a look at whether Infinite Craft cheats exist.

About the author

Avatar photo

Aleksa Stojković

Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.

More Stories by Aleksa Stojković

Comments