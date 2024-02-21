If you watch anime, chances are that you’ve seen Loli characters. Now, if you want to make those characters in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to have Loli as an ingredient first. So, here is how to make Loli in Infinite Craft, with only 33 combinations.
How to Get Loli in Infinite Craft
The combination to make Loli in Infinite Craft is Lolicon + Mao.
The image below shows how to make Loli in Infinite Craft. The recipe is kind of big, so if you get stuck on one ingredient and don’t know how to make it, look around the picture, and you’ll find it. Also, it doesn’t require any previously discovered ingredients, so you can make it from the basic four elements.
If you prefer text over image, here is the full combination route to create Loli in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Lava = Obsidian
- Obsidian + Stone = Blade
- Blade + Stone = Axe
- Axe + Stone = Head
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Brick + Mountain Range = Great Wall of China
- Great Wall of China + Water = China
- China + Head = Mao
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Lake + Plant = Lily
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Mountain + Sand = Pyramid
- Pyramid + Pyramid = Sphinx
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane
- Hurricane + Sphinx = Oz
- Oz + Tornado = Dorothy
- Dorothy + Lily = Lolita
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Incense + Smoke = Prayer
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Fog + Prayer = Priest
- Prayer + Priest = Confession
- Confession + Lolita = Lolicon
- Lolicon + Mao = Loli
That should be everything you need to make Loli. Hopefully, all your favorite anime characters should be easier to get now!
