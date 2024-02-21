If you watch anime, chances are that you’ve seen Loli characters. Now, if you want to make those characters in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to have Loli as an ingredient first. So, here is how to make Loli in Infinite Craft, with only 33 combinations.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Loli in Infinite Craft

The combination to make Loli in Infinite Craft is Lolicon + Mao.

The image below shows how to make Loli in Infinite Craft. The recipe is kind of big, so if you get stuck on one ingredient and don’t know how to make it, look around the picture, and you’ll find it. Also, it doesn’t require any previously discovered ingredients, so you can make it from the basic four elements.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

If you prefer text over image, here is the full combination route to create Loli in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Stone = Blade Blade + Stone = Axe Axe + Stone = Head Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Water = Mud Fire + Mud = Brick Brick + Mountain Range = Great Wall of China Great Wall of China + Water = China China + Head = Mao Water + Water = Lake Earth + Water = Plant Lake + Plant = Lily Dust + Dust = Sand Mountain + Sand = Pyramid Pyramid + Pyramid = Sphinx Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane Hurricane + Sphinx = Oz Oz + Tornado = Dorothy Dorothy + Lily = Lolita Fire + Wind = Smoke Plant + Smoke = Incense Incense + Smoke = Prayer Smoke + Water = Fog Fog + Prayer = Priest Prayer + Priest = Confession Confession + Lolita = Lolicon Lolicon + Mao = Loli

That should be everything you need to make Loli. Hopefully, all your favorite anime characters should be easier to get now!

If you want more Infinite Craft recipes, check out how to make Skyscraper and Cat. We’ve also got a look at whether Infinite Craft cheats exist.