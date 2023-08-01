How to Use Ornate Key in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a game all about subverting your expectations. A key you think might open a door you found might not and instead be used on something else entirely. This makes it hard to anticipate what a quest item is used for but makes discovering the true purpose more fun. Players likely found the Ornate Key easily, but its purpose is a well-hidden secret.

What Does the Ornate Key Do?

All of this takes place in the Widow’s Court area in Yaesha, so you don’t need to leave, and it’s fine if you’ve already beaten the boss. Walk back to the hole on the boss gate side, and at the corner of it, there will be a ledge you can safely drop down.

Once at the bottom, go down the tunnel.

At the fork will be an area ahead with a chest and a lit lantern. Go this way.

The wall next to the lantern isn’t real, and you can walk right through it.

Follow the path forward and go up the elevator. On the opposite side of the room from where the elevator arrived will be the Ornate Lockbox quest Item. Pick it up.

You have a couple of options here. You can return the box to the Empress from the start of the area. Doing this will get you the Red Doe Sigil amulet. You can also choose to open it in your inventory’s inspect view, which will let you use the Ornate Key to unlock it.

Opening it this way will give you the Thaen Seed.

You can instead take the Thaen Seed to the Empress for the Burden of the Rebel ring. However, the Thaen Seed can instead be taken back to Ward 13 and planted in the garden area. This will eventually grow a tree that will award you with the Ripened Heart relic.

The choice is yours based entirely on what reward you might be most interested in. Opening it will use both the Ornate Key and the Ornate Lockbox, however, and they will disappear from your inventory. For more Remnant 2 quest item guide help and puzzle assistance, check out our links below.