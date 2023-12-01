Even after spending hundreds of hours in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, chances are, there are many who feel like they just cannot get enough of the role-playing epic. It is a blessing then, as Patch 5 brings in even more playable content. Here’s a guide on how to unlock the new Epilogues in Baldur’s Gate 3 for more adventures with your party.

Unlocking the New Epilogues in Baldur’s Gate 3

The first thing you’ll need to do before accessing this content is to have finished the final fight in Baldur’s Gate 3. After which, loading the save game prior to the fight will see this new chapter unfold instead.

The new playable chapter takes place six months after the events of the main story, and will see players gather with their party in a camp in High Hall, with a view overlooking the city. That will likely be where the similarities end for the epilogues, as Larian Studios has taken the time and effort to craft even more engaging stories for this portion.

The epilogues will be catered to your specific tale, a culmination of every choice and consequence that has been a part of the adventure, with a staggering amount of possibilities that allow players moments of reflection before the end.

This will be through new cinematics that reflect the arc of your story, a reunion with companions to catch up, letters sent by old friends, and the latest news via the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette. Bobby will be playing some new music, the camp will also get some new faces, and for those that have a personal affection for Gale and Lae’zel, a special cinematic ending can play out depending on your choices along the way. All in all, it should provide a fitting closure to players’ personal stories.

Be sure to check it out if you have already finished the game once or a few times, as Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be the game that keeps on giving.

