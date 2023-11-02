Should You Let Yenna Stay In Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

While heading toward the city in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be approached by a small girl in Rivington. Yenna will share her difficult situation, and you’ll be given a choice on whether to help her or not.

Should You Invite Yenna to Your Camp in BG3?

Although you may be wary of a strange girl invading your campsite, I recommend letting Yenna stay, especially if you’re playing as a good guy. Certain characters, such as station Astarion will show disapproval if you allow the girl to join the team, but you can avoid this by temporarily removing him from your party.

Besides, I’m sure that even those of you who are doing a more evil or chaotic playthrough can’t help but feel sorry for this sweet and hungry girl, recently orphaned and looking for her mother, despite knowing dead down that she isn’t coming back.

Astarion, Minthara, and Lae’zel will have reactions varying from disgust to dramatic eye-rolls at Yenna’s plea for shelter, while the likes of Karlach, Wyll, Shadowheart, Jaheira, and Gale will have humorous and sweet reactions to the child. Upon letting Yenna stay in your camp, she will show you much gratitude, and even bring her best friend and cat companion, Grub, along with her. Grub is absolutely precious, as you can find out by using Speak With Animals, so if that isn’t enough to sway you, then I don’t know what else possibly could!

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Yenna is related to the Rescue Orin’s Victim side-quest, where she has a chance to be kidnapped by Orin. Gortash will also warn you about an enemy shapeshifting into one of your companions, and you must find out who it is.

While you may think that Yenna is Orin in disguise from the start, that is not the case. The girl is just a child in need of help when she first approaches you. Even if you prevent Yenna from entering your campsite, Orin will simply kidnap another one of your companions.

Some players even reported that Yenna would still get kidnapped regardless of your choice to accept or deny her into your camp. So, unless you’re playing as a bad guy, or even if you are playing as a bad guy there’s no harm in letting the girl stay. After all, It’s always fun to play a ‘big bad’ with a secret soft spot, right? Think Ketheric with Isabelle.

After dealing with Orin, Yenna will hang around your camp and not cause any problems for your group until the end of the game. Be warned that Orin could infiltrate as a party member even if you accept Yenna into the campsite. If one of your companions claims Yenna is Orin, then that person is the Bhaalspawn in disguise, so you can use this to your advantage to predetermine the imposter.

However, if you notice that Yenna is hanging around your camp without her best pal, Grub, then you have an intruder! In this scenario, Orin has kidnapped the poor girl and infiltrated your camp in her place.

Besides helping Yenna, you can also rescue several prisoners from the Iron Throne during Act 3. This mission is arguably one of the toughest challenges in Baldur’s Gate 3 since you must race against time to save everyone.